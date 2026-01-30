Kurlon’s Best Natural Latex Mattress Models: Which One Fits Your Needs?

If you are here, we are pretty sure that you might have heard a lot about latex bed mattresses, but don’t know why they have now started to get popular. Well, we are here to answer all your questions regarding natural latex mattresses and tell you about some of the best natural latex mattresses in India. An original latex mattress is made of rubber sap. The sap is treated, solidified and made into a bed foam. Now this foam is one of the most versatile foams the mattress industry has ever seen. First of all, this foam is resilient, highly breathable, and most importantly, very durable. This foam is used in various combinations to make different firmness-level mattresses. Some of the best types of latex mattresses are those that come with orthopaedic qualities. And that’s exactly what we have got for you today.

Best Natural Latex in India

Kurlon has been around for more than sixty years and understands your sleeping needs better than you. That’s why it has introduced its very own Kurlon natural latex mattress, which has already become some of the best natural latex mattresses in India. Let's take a look at them one by one.

Ortho Plus Natural Latex Mattress: This latex bed mattress is a perfect combination of luxury with exceptional spinal support. Layered with three distinct foams, along with a natural latex foam and body contouring foam, this mattress has a cozy snug feel to it. It is one of those rare original latex mattresses that you’ll find in the market. What makes it a great body support mattress is its ability to contour to the shape of the body, at the same time giving robust support to the spine. The soft, non-static fabric that covers the mattress is also a PU quilted which is specially created to give a soft feel to the mattress. The mattress price starts at ₹6,492 for a single-size mattress and the price may go up as the mattress size increases.

OrthoMagic Essential Latex Mattress: Here’s another magic Kurlon mattress that bids farewell to tossing and turning at night. Layered with a coir pad, a high resilience foam, and natural latex foam makes this is a media firm feel mattress that is suitable to almost all types of sleepers. The reason why we call it one of the best latex mattresses is because it is the topmost layer of the mattress, and the sleeper gets to experience the coolness, resilience, and flexibility directly. By the layering of this latex bed mattress, it becomes a highly durable one. This mattress is perfect for your master bedroom, and for any room you want to place it in. The mattress is priced at ₹11,817 and is available in all standard sizes, along with an option of customisation.

OrthoMagic Premium Latex Mattress: When it comes to Kurlon mattresses in the premium category, there’s nothing that can beat that. This natural latex mattress is one of them. From the layering of coir to high resilience foam to the natural latex, all of them are made thicker than usual. What sets apart a natural latex mattress from any regular mattress is its responsiveness. The ability to adapt to the body’s shape at the same time helps in maintaining a good body posture. You’ll feel the luxury of this mattress in the bounce and the pressure point comfort that it delivers. Just like all Kurlon mattresses, this is also available in all sizes, along with the option of customisation. The price of this mattress starts at ₹19,695.

OrthoMagic Popular Latex Mattress: You know that you are sleeping on a truly well-crafted mattress when a mattress takes care of every muscle of your body. That’s what this latex bed mattress does for you. This medium-firm feel mattress is layered with various soft and firm foam layers to give it the perfect level of firmness. The natural latex added to the topmost layer of the mattress makes the mattress cool and body comforting. A quilted foam, which is ergonomically designed, makes up the topmost layer of the natural latex mattress, giving it a soft, smooth surface to sleep on. The mattress price starts at ₹15,756 and is available in all standard sizes.

OrthoMagic Elite Latex Mattress: This natural latex mattress is 8 to 10 inches thick, which is at least 2 to 4 inches thicker than an average mattress. The credit goes to the various layers of foam that make it a medium-firm feel mattress. A layer of coir pad makes up the base of the mattress, which gives this Kurlon mattress a dense foundation. The latex foam that is the topmost layer of this mattress is highly responsive. With a gentle bounce, this foam also provides just apt body contouring to relax your muscles. Its pressure relief system is just top-notch, so you’ll get to experience it the moment you lie on it. This natural latex mattress comes with a warranty of 10 years and is available in all sizes. The price starts at ₹25,605 and may change according to the desired mattress.

Wrapping Up

Original latex mattresses are going around bustling in the mattress industry for all the right reasons. The comfort, reliability, luxury, support, and most importantly, the undisturbed sleep that a latex bed mattress provides is just incomparable. In Kurlon, you will get the goodness of the best eco-friendly latex mattress, with orthopaedic qualities. No matter if you are going through any spine-related problems or not, having a mattress that is equipped with a robust spinal support system goes a long way. Book your very own natural latex mattress online at Kurlon’s official website, or walk into your nearest Kurlon store today.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.