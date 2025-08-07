Is HYPE Losing Steam After Recent Decline? Whales Shift To UNIL And SUI

The HYPE price nosedived, with holders not exactly feeling lucky at the moment. Is it over for Hyperliquid after a 10% weekly decline? While this might be a stretch, whales are nonetheless doubling down on Unilabs Finance's UNIL token and the SUI price is primed for a big leap amid massive accumulation. As the world’s first AI-backed DeFi asset manager, UNIL being among the best cryptos to invest in is unsurprising.

Further Downturn for the HYPE Price?

The bears have been on a rampage following a 10% downturn in the HYPE price. At the time of writing, the DeFi token retails around $38, down from its 30-day peak price of $49. Meanwhile, further decline cannot be ruled out.

According to Token Terminal, the number of core developers has decreased by over 25% in the past month to 11. This signals declining interest and doesn’t give an optimistic outlook for the Layer-1 coin. Technical indicators also suggest it is oversold, hinting at a potential retest of $30.

On the bright side, the TVL has surpassed $2 billion and perp volume in the past 24 hours has exceeded $9.4 billion. With users showing significant interest in the DEX, a rebound in the HYPE price doesn’t sound ambitious.

The SUI Price Targets an Explosive Run

Remarkably, on the yearly chart, the SUI price has exploded by 500%. However, its run hasn’t ended; it's considered one of the best cryptos to invest in this year. As the bull cycle enters its last and most crucial stage, the Layer-1 token is a promising wave not to miss.

Over the past 30 days, the SUI price witnessed a 15% gain. At the time of this writing, it hovers around $3.3, although it is down from its monthly peak of $4.4. Nevertheless, volume has been picking up and momentum is rising, signaling the start of a potential rebound.

With the token trading volume up over 80% in the past month, maintaining this trajectory could ignite a significant run in the SUI price. Next on its list might be a retest of $4, which could spark a buying frenzy and push the Layer-1 coin above the ATH of $5.3.

Unilabs Finance (UNIL) — A New Whale Favorite With Astounding Potential

Unilabs Finance (UNIL) is on the list of the best cryptos to invest in this year thanks to its staggering growth prospects and real-world applications. Compared to top L1 altcoins like HYPE and SUI, it has plenty of room to run as a presale token. Additionally, its unique offering as the world’s first AI-backed DeFi asset manager presents a bullish token outlook.

Designed as an alternative to traditional financial markets, UNIL’s competitive advantages include AI integration and democratization of alphas for everybody. Hence, experts have drawn a parallel with DeFi protocols like Jupiter (JUP) and Binance (BNB).

While JUP has a $1.3 billion market cap and BNB is valued at $105 billion, this AI-backed DeFi protocol could outperform and attract more users. Examples include the periodic airdrops users will benefit from and the redistribution of 30% of generated fees to token holders.

Closing Thoughts

Participating in the UNIL presale has several advantages, including significant gains, yield-sharing, governance rights and airdrops. Unsurprisingly, it is considered one of the best cryptos to invest in at $0.0097, with early funding surpassing $11.4 million. Despite the projected growth in the SUI price and HYPE price, it might outperform this year, with a 415% gain projected on the launch day alone.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.