Infinity Group CMD Ravindra Chamaria Honoured At PRSI Kolkata’s 56th AGM

During its 56th Annual General Meeting held at Kolkata's Saturday Club on August 23, 2026, the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Kolkata Chapter presented the prestigious 'Visionary Leadership & Philanthropy Award' to Shri Ravindra Chamaria, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Group. Celebrated tabla maestro Pandit Tanmoy Bose and PRSI leadership joined the ceremony to honour Shri Chamaria for seamlessly uniting business achievement with social impact, ecological sustainability, and active community dedication.

As a pioneering first-generation entrepreneur, Shri Ravindra Chamaria pioneered Kolkata’s IT and green real estate landscape through marquee developments and also developed Krishna Bhumi within a sprawling 110 acres Township in Vrindavan - built around world’s tallest Krishna Temple.His philanthropic initiatives extend support to numerous institutions, including the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, The Jaipur Foot, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Round Table India, Udayan Care Kolkata Chapter, and Vidya Bharati. Furthermore, his contributions to institution-building and national progress have earned him prominent academic honors, such as an Honorary D.Litt. from Techno India University in July 2026 and an Honorary Ph.D. in Management from ASBM University, Odisha, in 2025.

Expressing gratitude to the PRSI Kolkata Chapter upon accepting the award, Shri Chamaria reaffirmed his dedication to community advancement: "I am deeply honoured by this recognition from the Public Relations Society of India, Kolkata Chapter, an institution that stands for authentic communication and purposeful leadership. I have always believed that when business excellence is aligned with Consistency, Concentration, and Cooperative Endeavour, true societal value is created. This award is a reminder that our greatest responsibility remains building institutions, nurturing young talent, and serving the community with humility."

Ministerial Insights and Tourism Roadmap

Hon'ble Minister-in-Charge for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, Dr. Shankar Ghosh, participated in the 56th AGM as a special guest. Emphasizing the vital role of public relations across all facets of governance, Dr. Ghosh noted that the new administration’s public direction and image require enhancement through a clear vision, highlighting the universal importance of effective communication. He additionally pointed out the necessity of a fresh perspective when designing and implementing government policies.

During his presentation, Dr. Ghosh formally announced that the state Tourism Department will unveil its brand-new logo on September 4, 2026. Outlining his strategic vision to revitalize the tourism sector, the Tourism Minister centered his approach on four foundational pillars:

Maximizing revenue generation

Promoting eco-friendly tourism

Creating new employment opportunities

Fostering a warm, welcoming perception among travellers

Additionally, he highlighted specialized tourism planning tailored for the lower-middle-class demographic, putting strong emphasis on infrastructure upgrades.

Complementing these announcements, the PRSI Kolkata Chapter launched a ‘No Honking’ civic campaign during the gathering, anchored by the motto—‘Less Noise, More Courtesy’. The drive aims to cut down unnecessary vehicle noise on Kolkata's roads—particularly near vulnerable areas like schools, hospitals, residential zones, and busy intersections—while fostering civic mindfulness. Aninda Das, Vice-Chairman of the PRSI Kolkata Chapter, underscored that urban noise pollution is frequently overlooked, making the campaign a call for individuals to pause and reconsider before honking. Chapter Chairman Soumyajit Mahapatra noted that a quieter urban environment brings greater comfort, treating noise reduction as a matter of traffic discipline and good manners.

The program also featured a special musical presentation of ‘Vande Mataram’ performed by Kolkata Calling. Chairman Mahapatra observed that the performance was designed to honor collective pride and the unifying bond connecting everyone present.

About PRSI Kolkata Chapter

Operating as India's premier national apex body for corporate communications and public relations professionals, the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) was founded in 1958 to establish professional ethics and elevate public relations as a key management discipline. It unites leaders from the private, corporate, and public domains. Founded in 1965 and officially inaugurated in 1969, the PRSI Kolkata Chapter stands as one of the national society's earliest founding chapters. For over five decades, the Kolkata Chapter has served as a vital hub for strategic media discourse, thought leadership, professional advancement, and social responsibility across Eastern India.

About Infinity Group

Headquartered in Kolkata, Infinity Group is a trailblazing real estate development enterprise recognized for pioneering intelligent, eco-friendly building standards in Salt Lake Sector V. Having completed multi-million square feet of residential, township, and commercial projects, Infinity Group persists in constructing sustainable urban spaces while supporting educational and social welfare initiatives nationwide.

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