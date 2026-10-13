Gujarat Civic Polls: BJP Sweeps 38 Of 44 Gandhinagar Seats, Retains Thara And Okha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP swept Gandhinagar polls, winning 38 of 44 seats.

BJP also retained control of Thara and Okha municipalities.

Congress secured few seats; AAP failed to win.

Ahmedabad, Oct 13 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday swept the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls, winning 38 of the 44 seats, and also retained power in the Thara and Okha municipalities in Gujarat, according to results declared by the State Election Commission.

The Congress finished second in Gandhinagar with five seats, while an independent candidate bagged one seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had secured one seat in the previous GMC elections, failed to open its account this time.

The GMC last went to polls in October 2021, when the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats, while the Congress secured two seats and the AAP one.

In Thara municipality in Banaskantha district, the BJP won 19 of the 24 seats, while the Congress secured the remaining five seats, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

In Okha municipality in Devbhumi Dwarka district, the BJP won 29 of the 32 seats for which polling was held, while the Congress secured three seats.

Four seats in Okha had been declared uncontested as only BJP candidates remained in the fray. With these four seats, the BJP secured a total of 33 of the 36 seats in the municipality, retaining power.

With the results, the BJP retained control of all three urban local bodies that went to polls on Sunday.

Counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday for the three civic bodies.

The GMC elections were held for all 44 seats across 11 wards, with 130 candidates in the fray. The civic body has around 2.59 lakh voters.

In Thara municipality, elections were held for 24 seats across six wards, while in Okha, voting took place for 32 seats across nine wards.

Gandhinagar recorded a voter turnout of 59.25 per cent, while Thara registered 81.18 per cent and Okha 63.27 per cent, according to figures released by the State Election Commission.

The elections were conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)