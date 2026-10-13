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English NewsNewsSupreme Court Defers Hearing On Pleas Over Metro Curbs, Train Disruptions To October 15

Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Pleas Over Metro Curbs, Train Disruptions To October 15

The Supreme Court deferred to Thursday the hearing on pleas over October 10 protests, metro closures and train disruptions due to Justice V Mohana’s ill health.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court deferred hearing on protests, metro closures petitions.
  • Hearing postponed due to Justice V Mohana's indisposition.
  • Centre requested more time for contempt plea affidavit.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred until October 15 the hearing on petitions concerning protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10, as well as the closure of metro stations and disruptions to train services ahead of the demonstrations.

The hearing was postponed due to the indisposition of Justice V Mohana, who was part of the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Also Read: UPI MDR Deferred: Who Pays, How Much, And What Changes After Diwali

Justice Mohana Attends Court Despite Ill Health

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was scheduled to hear the petitions on Tuesday.

At the outset, the CJI informed lawyers that Justice Mohana was unwell but had still joined the proceedings. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the bench to adjourn the matter, stressing that the judge’s health should not be overlooked.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and other lawyers also agreed to the deferment. The bench subsequently scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

Centre Seeks More Time To File Affidavit

During the proceedings, Mehta told the bench that the Centre’s deadline to respond to a contempt plea was Tuesday. The petition alleges that the authorities disobeyed the Supreme Court’s direction not to completely halt metro and train services ahead of the October 10 protest.

Mehta informed the court that the affidavit was ready but that he wanted to add further details to make it more comprehensive.

“The affidavit is ready. I would like to add something to make it more comprehensive,” he told the bench.

The court extended the time granted to the Centre to file its affidavit and directed that a copy be provided to the lawyers representing the petitioners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Supreme Court hearing deferred on Tuesday?

The hearing was postponed due to the indisposition of Justice V Mohana, a member of the bench. The Supreme Court subsequently rescheduled the hearing for Thursday.

What were the petitions being heard by the Supreme Court about?

The petitions concerned protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10, and the closure of metro stations and disruptions to train services before the demonstrations.

Did the Centre file its affidavit in the contempt plea?

No, the Centre sought and received an extension to file its affidavit. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated he wanted to add further details to make it more comprehensive.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Protest In Delhi Protest SUpreme COurt October 10 Protest
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