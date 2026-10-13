Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court deferred hearing on protests, metro closures petitions.

Hearing postponed due to Justice V Mohana's indisposition.

Centre requested more time for contempt plea affidavit.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred until October 15 the hearing on petitions concerning protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10, as well as the closure of metro stations and disruptions to train services ahead of the demonstrations.

The hearing was postponed due to the indisposition of Justice V Mohana, who was part of the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

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Justice Mohana Attends Court Despite Ill Health

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was scheduled to hear the petitions on Tuesday.

At the outset, the CJI informed lawyers that Justice Mohana was unwell but had still joined the proceedings. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the bench to adjourn the matter, stressing that the judge’s health should not be overlooked.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and other lawyers also agreed to the deferment. The bench subsequently scheduled the hearing for Thursday.

Centre Seeks More Time To File Affidavit

During the proceedings, Mehta told the bench that the Centre’s deadline to respond to a contempt plea was Tuesday. The petition alleges that the authorities disobeyed the Supreme Court’s direction not to completely halt metro and train services ahead of the October 10 protest.

Mehta informed the court that the affidavit was ready but that he wanted to add further details to make it more comprehensive.

“The affidavit is ready. I would like to add something to make it more comprehensive,” he told the bench.

The court extended the time granted to the Centre to file its affidavit and directed that a copy be provided to the lawyers representing the petitioners.