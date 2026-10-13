Water Crisis: Nagpur Proposes Rs 5,000 Fine For Wastage, Pune To Enforce Weekly Cuts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nagpur proposes hefty fines, addresses illegal connections for water wastage.

Pune implements weekly water supply shutdown starting October 15.

Both cities enforce strict conservation due to declining water levels.

Nagpur and Pune are preparing measures to conserve water as concerns over dwindling reserves raise the prospect of shortages. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has proposed a Rs 5,000 fine for each instance of water wastage and is considering rationing, while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will suspend water supply across the city every Thursday from October 15.

In Nagpur, the civic body is considering penalties for using drinking water to wash vehicles, clean streets or courtyards, water gardens and carry out construction work.

Mayor Neeta Thakare reviewed the city's water reserves at a meeting with officials from the Water Supply Department and Orange City Water (OCW). The meeting focused on the potential shortage and measures to manage the available stock.

The reservoirs supplying Nagpur currently hold 746 million cubic metres of water, or 58 per cent of their capacity, following inadequate rainfall. Thakare said the focus would be on reducing dependence on reservoir water and curbing wastage. Ruling party leader Narendra Borkar said the NMC would continue supplying 740 million litres per day (MLD) for now.

Nagpur Plans Crackdown On Water Wastage And Illegal Connections

Under the proposed measures, a fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed for each instance of water wastage, including washing vehicles, cleaning streets and courtyards, watering gardens and using potable water for construction.

The NMC also plans to conduct raids to identify illegal water connections and cases of water meter tampering. First information reports (FIRs) will be registered against offenders, while unauthorised connections that are not regularised will be disconnected.

The civic body intends to regularise 8,000 illegal water connections within a month through a special drive. Camps will be organised at zonal offices to help residents obtain legal connections. Water meters will be made mandatory for all connections, and FIRs may be filed in cases involving meter tampering or removal.

Thakare has also directed the waterworks department to ensure that pipeline leakages are addressed within 72 hours.

Pune To Suspend Water Supply Every Thursday

In Pune, the PMC has decided to shut off water supply across its jurisdiction every Thursday from October 15 because of declining water stocks and the possibility of reduced rainfall linked to the El Niño effect.

The civic body has urged residents to conserve water to ensure adequate drinking water supplies until August 31, 2027. According to a PMC release, the Maharashtra Water Resources Department issued a government resolution on October 5 directing authorities to plan dam water allocations according to different uses and maintain drinking water availability until that date.

The state government has also directed local self-government bodies to cut water consumption by at least 10 per cent from October 16. Further reductions may be required to ensure that available reserves last through the specified period.

As of October 12, the Khadakwasla dam chain held 26.22 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, below the stock recorded during the corresponding period in previous years, the PMC said.

The civic body reviewed supplies from the Khadakwasla dam chain, Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams, which serve Pune, along with directions from the irrigation department and projected drinking water requirements before deciding on the weekly shutdown.

PMC Issues Water Conservation Guidelines

The PMC has prohibited the use of drinking water for construction and advised residents to use treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs), borewells or wells instead.

Residents have been asked to inspect and repair leaking taps, flush tanks and pipelines in homes and public toilets. Government buildings and PMC-owned premises have also been directed to check their water connections and fix leakages.

Public and private vehicle-washing centres have been asked to remain closed. Drinking water and borewell water must not be used to wash vehicles or clean courtyards and footpaths. The use of drinking water in public and private swimming pools, as well as for gardens maintained by private entities and the civic body, has also been prohibited.

Housing societies with STPs have been instructed to keep the facilities operational and restart any that have been shut down. Treated wastewater should be reused for gardening and flushing.

The civic body has advised residents to use only the necessary amount of water for bathing, washing clothes and cleaning utensils. They have also been asked to prevent overhead tanks from overflowing and install automatic float valves where required.

Residents have been encouraged to reuse relatively clean domestic wastewater, known as grey water, for gardening and cleaning.

Hotels, restaurants and hostels in private colleges have been asked to cooperate with water conservation efforts. Housing societies and commercial establishments have also been urged to take additional steps to reduce consumption.