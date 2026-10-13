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English NewsNewsArms, Explosives Dropped By Drone Near Rajasthan-Pakistan Border; Two Detained

Arms, Explosives Dropped By Drone Near Rajasthan-Pakistan Border; Two Detained

7 kg of explosives, pistols and 650 cartridges recovered after a drone drop near Rajasthan’s Pakistan border; two Punjab youths detained.

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 03:37 PM (IST)

Security forces recovered 7 kg of explosives, two pistols, four magazines and 650 rounds of ammunition dropped by a drone late at night in the Rawla Mandi area of Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, near the Pakistan border.

Probe Underway

The BSF, Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force and local police conducted the seizure. Two Punjab residents have been detained, while search operations continue in nearby border areas. Officials suspect a possible major conspiracy, including a potential blast plot.

Further details will be shared after the operation concludes.

Also Read: Madras HC Upholds Speaker’s Decision To Accept Resignations Of 6 AIADMK MLAs Who Joined TVK

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
BSF Pakistan International Border Rajasthan
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