Arms, Explosives Dropped By Drone Near Rajasthan-Pakistan Border; Two Detained

Security forces recovered 7 kg of explosives, two pistols, four magazines and 650 rounds of ammunition dropped by a drone late at night in the Rawla Mandi area of Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, near the Pakistan border.

Probe Underway

The BSF, Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force and local police conducted the seizure. Two Punjab residents have been detained, while search operations continue in nearby border areas. Officials suspect a possible major conspiracy, including a potential blast plot.

Further details will be shared after the operation concludes.

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