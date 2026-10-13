Punjab: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead During Facebook Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anti-drug activist Parminder Jhota killed at Mansa medical store.

Store owner accused of firing; Jhota was Facebook Live.

Jhota campaigned against medical stores selling intoxicating drugs.

Congress leader blamed state government for law, order failures.

Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa on Tuesday after a shooting at a medical store, according to the information available. His companion sustained serious bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Jhota was taken to a hospital in an injured condition but succumbed to his injuries. The shooting reportedly took place while he was at the medical store with his companion, who had gone there to purchase medicine.

Medical store owner Ashwini Kumar has been accused of opening fire. The circumstances leading to the shooting and the allegations against the store owner have not been independently established in the information available.

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Jhota Was Live On Facebook During Shooting

According to reports, Jhota was broadcasting live on Facebook when the shooting took place at the medical store.

His injured companion was reportedly with him to buy medicine. The companion was also said to have allegedly purchased drugs from the shop earlier that day.

Jhota had been campaigning against drug abuse for the past few years, particularly targeting medical stores allegedly selling intoxicating pills. The incident occurred amid his efforts to raise awareness about the alleged sale of such medicines.

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Raja Warring Blames Punjab Government Over Law And Order

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned Jhota's killing and blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for what he described as failures in law and order and its anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’.

In a post on X, Warring said Jhota had stood up against Punjab's drug problem but had not received support from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He said the killing in broad daylight exposed what he alleged were serious failures of the state government.

The daylight murder of Parminder Singh Jhota is a direct result of the failed law & order and failed 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' of the @BhagwantMann govt. Parminder stood up against Punjab’s drug menace but his initiatives were never supported by the @AAPPunjab govt. His broad daylight murder exposes Serious failures of the AAP Govt. My heart goes out to bereaved family and supporters. I had briefly met parminders father and his family when he was falsely accused and arrested in 2023. May Waheguru give strength to the family in these difficult times. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 13, 2026

Warring also expressed condolences to Jhota's family and supporters, recalling that he had briefly met Jhota's father and family in 2023 when Jhota was allegedly falsely accused and arrested.