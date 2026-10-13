Inevesta Analytics Launches Real-Time Macroeconomic Intelligence Platform

GURUGRAM, India — October 13, 2026 — Inevesta Solutions (www.inevestasolutions.in) today launched Inevesta Analytics (www.inevestaanalytics.in), a new platform that tracks global macroeconomic data in real time.

Operating as the economic intelligence arm of Inevesta Solutions, Inevesta Analytics debuts as India’s first unified platform providing real-time macroeconomic decoding, multi-country economic forecasting, and cross-border impact modelling in a single interface—delivering high-precision macroeconomic intelligence at accessible price points.

Core Platform Capabilities & Upcoming Roadmap

Unified Macro Platform: Combines real-time global economic tracking, predictive scenario modelling, and regional sentiment decoding in one intuitive interface.

Combines real-time global economic tracking, predictive scenario modelling, and regional sentiment decoding in one intuitive interface. Global Coverage & Cross-Border Impact: Monitors high-frequency indicators across the US, Europe and Asia, with Dubai / UAE planned on the coverage roadmap, mapping how major economic shifts affect regional markets.

Monitors high-frequency indicators across the US, Europe and Asia, with Dubai / UAE planned on the coverage roadmap, mapping how major economic shifts affect regional markets. Sovereign Growth & Sector Capex Tracking: Evaluates structural growth trends, inflation metrics, and capital expenditure allocations across high-growth sectors like semiconductors, energy, and AI infrastructure.

Evaluates structural growth trends, inflation metrics, and capital expenditure allocations across high-growth sectors like semiconductors, energy, and AI infrastructure. COMING SOON (Subscriber-Exclusive): Advanced automated economic regime-shift detectors and proprietary macroeconomic stress-test forecasting modules launching shortly for platform subscribers.

Prashant Garhwal, Co-Founder, Inevesta Solutions

“Inevesta Analytics gives decision-makers a live view of how economies are moving across countries, sectors and borders. We have also recently delivered successful automation projects at Inevesta Solutions, and we are bringing that same engineering discipline to this new platform.”

While Inevesta Solutions continues to lead in B2B enterprise automation and IT infrastructure, Inevesta Analytics bridges the critical gap left by traditional quarterly statistical publications. By translating high-frequency global indicators into real-time, predictive economic projections, the platform provides continuous diagnostic clarity for strategic leaders and enterprise research teams.

Akash Garhwal, Co-Founder, Inevesta Solutions

“Our technical foundation has always been built on scalable, secure data pipelines. By extending this architecture into macroeconomic modelling, we are proud to launch India’s first unified platform that brings high-precision economic forecasting and low-fee accessibility directly to corporate researchers and strategists.”

A Proven Foundation in Enterprise Automation

Grounded in its core operational philosophy—Secure | Smart | Seamless—Inevesta Solutions has established a strong track record of eliminating workflow bottlenecks and deploying zero-trust cloud automation for mid-market enterprises across finance, healthcare, and logistics. Having completed over 100 enterprise transformations, the firm is now applying its advanced data architecture expertise to the macroeconomic landscape.

About Inevesta Solutions & Inevesta Analytics

Inevesta Solutions (www.inevestasolutions.in) is a full-service IT engineering firm based in Gurugram and Fatehabad, specialising in B2B workflow automation, cloud infrastructure, and zero-trust security. Inevesta Analytics ( www.inevestaanalytics.in ) is its specialised economic intelligence arm, dedicated to tracking global macro trends and delivering accessible, high-precision economic projections.

Media & Corporate Inquiries:

Inevesta Solutions / Inevesta Analytics

Media Contact Email: media@inevestasolutions.in

General Email: info@inevestasolutions.in

Websites: www.inevestasolutions.in | www.inevestaanalytics.in

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