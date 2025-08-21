“Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025”

Corporate Connect Global Magazine is a leading publication, providing a platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators to share their stories, connect with their target audience and create a solid industry presence. With a focus on business excellence, innovation and sustainability, the magazine aims to empower individuals and organisations striving to thrive.

Dayal Opticals India Pvt Ltd

Sarvash Kalra Director

Highly Acclaimed Luxury Eyewear Venue 2025

India Is Finally Ready for the Eyewear Revolution

Dayal Opticals is India’s leading destination for luxury eyewear, offering an expertly curated selection of the world’s finest brands. With a legacy spanning over six decades, the brand is trusted by generations for its precision in optics, personalised service, and deep understanding of Indian consumer needs. Known for its uncompromising quality and premium experience, Dayal Opticals continues to set the standard for eyewear excellence in India.

Voxya: Making Legal Support Accessible, Affordable, and Empowering for Consumers in India

Voxya is an innovative online platform that empowers consumers in India by offering easy, affordable legal support to resolve complaints against companies. It helps users address common issues like denied refunds, delayed replacements, defective products, and service deficiencies through a simple legal process. Key services include drafting legal notices, preparing consumer court cases, and connecting users with verified consumer lawyers for expert assistance. Voxya eliminates costly in-person consultations, making it easier for individuals to seek redressal and assert their rights through proper legal channels.

Sheel Biotech Limited

Dr S.N. Chandak (Chairman & Executive Director)

Greenhouse Innovation Excellence Award 2025

Sheel Biotech Limited is a leading biotech company, renowned for its innovative agri-solutions. The company is led by Dr S.N. Chandak, Chairman & Executive Director, and is committed to making a positive impact in the industry. It has established itself as a trusted player in the biotech sector due to its dedication to innovation and excellence.

TrustSignal Ventures Pvt. Ltd

Mohammad Imran Shaikh - Founder & CEO

Trusted Brand in Business Communication Excellence 2025

TrustSignal is a prominent player among start-ups and global enterprises, enhancing the path of better business communication for them. It provides businesses with smooth communication across channels like SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, Email, and Voice to help them interact better with customers. The industries it serves are E-Commerce, Retail, Travel, D2C, Fintech, BFSI, Gaming, Healthcare, and many more. With its close partnership with Meta, Google, and Vi, TrustSignal has developed smarter messaging campaigns that simplify customer interaction and empower customer support from a single platform. Its services provide timely notifications, personalised offers, and easier customer support journeys that make customer communication more effective. Be it interactive two-way conversations on WhatsApp or sending OTPs through SMS, TrustSignal does it with simplicity, reliability, and speed at every point. It stands strong by its motto of shaping the communication space into one that improves conversions and sets a foundation for a stronger customer relationship.

Centre for Hearing®

C/O Anand Hearing Care

Anup Singh Anand (Executive Director)

India’s Most Trusted Hearing Care Specialists – 2025

Centre for Hearing® is a leading chain of audiology and hearing care clinics in India, dedicated to improving lives through expert diagnosis and personalized treatment. Led by Executive Director Anup Singh Anand, our skilled team offers hearing tests, hearing aid fittings, cochlear implants, and speech therapy. We combine advanced technology with trusted international brands to deliver effective, empathetic care. With decades of experience and a patient-first approach, we help individuals reconnect with the world around them.

SkidTech Engineering Private Limited

SP Satheesh- Technical Director

Pioneering Entrepreneur in Engineering & Tourism

A pioneer in engineering and tourism, SkidTech Engineering Private Limited offers innovative solutions and services. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company provides supply, installation, and maintenance services for the LPG and Propane industries. It also designs, fabricates, and installs LPG Bottling Plants, Auto LPG Dispensing Stations, and more.

Distil Education & Technology Private Limited

Arjun Mishra - Founder & CEO

Most Trusted Partner in Skill-Based Higher Education 2025

Distil Education & Technology Pvt. Ltd. is building India’s largest livelihood-based skilling and education platform, transforming the way youth connect with employment opportunities. For over 8 years, we have empowered communities through innovative, industry-aligned programs that bridge the gap between education and employability.

With 26+ branches, 400+ training sites, and partnerships with 700+ corporates, Distil delivers WIVE (Work Integrated Vocational Education), Apprenticeship Program, Industry-led Skilling, and Staffing Solutions — creating direct pathways from learning to livelihoods. Guided by our mission of Last Mile Education and ethos “Shaping Lives by Empowering Communities", we work with industries, institutions, and governments to equip India’s youth with practical, future-ready skills, making them employable and self-reliant.

PinSec.Ai

Sai Krishna Sekar - Founder & CEO

India’s Most Trusted Company to Watch in 2025

PinSec.Ai is a tech focused quantitative multi asset investment management firm specialising in trading the global financial markets. Founded in 2024, the company leverages advanced quantitative models and AI driven machine learning algorithms to analyse market data, uncover patterns, and generate precise trading signals across asset classes. Its core thesis is simple — markets are a data science puzzle, and AI detects unique trading opportunities that the human eye misses. By continuously scanning vast datasets in real time, AI identifies and trades on fleeting market inefficiencies with speed and precision.

Its team of mathematicians, researchers, and market experts work together to solve complex financial challenges. With offices in Chennai, Noida, and New York, PinSec.Ai serves clients worldwide. By blending innovative technology with deep quantitative finance expertise, the firm has emerged as a trusted name and a worthy contender in the global investment landscape.

Click Orbits

Paramveer Singh (Founder & CEO)

Rising Star in Digital Marketing Services

A pioneering performance marketing firm, Click Orbits is renowned for creating excellent marketing campaigns. The dedicated team excel at putting users into groups depending on their preferences, demographics and behaviours to ensure their approach fits for each specific group. Click Orbits always provides actionable insights and intelligence to individuals, organisations and governments by leveraging cutting-edge technology and in-depth industry knowledge. The company offers a comprehensive range of marketing and development services, including programmatic buying, social media marketing, affiliate marketing, CRO services, mobile app marketing and SEO services to empower businesses to flourish in their industry.

