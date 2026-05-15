When degrees stopped opening doors and certificates stopped meaning anything, PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course made a promise no one else in India's IT training industry was brave enough to make.

Every year, India sends millions of young people into the job market armed with engineering degrees, a folder full of online certificates, and the belief that hard work will be enough.

For most of them, it is not.

Not because they are not talented. Not because the jobs do not exist. But because somewhere between the classroom and the interview room, an entire generation fell through a gap that India's training industry created and then refused to acknowledge.

PyNet Labs acknowledged it. And then, with the launch of its Job Guarantee Course, they fixed it.

PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course: Built to Do One Thing

Founded in 2020 by working IT professionals who had spent years watching capable candidates fail interviews for entirely preventable reasons, PyNet Labs entered the market with a philosophy that separated it from every other training institute in India: the student's outcome is not a bonus. It is the only thing that matters.

Today, headquartered in Gurgaon and trusted by over 15,000 IT professionals, PyNet Labs offers 80+ courses across networking, automation, cloud, cybersecurity, data science, and AI and has delivered 200+ corporate training programs to some of India's leading organisations. Its alumni work at TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, Airtel, Tata Communications, Cognizant, Capgemini, NTT Global and over 400+ partner companies across the country.

But what truly sets PyNet Labs apart from everything else in this space is its Job Guarantee Course, a program that does not just train students but takes full responsibility for what happens after.

PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course: The Promise Nobody Else Would Make

Complete PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course with full commitment. Participate in the placement process. And if you do not receive a job offer within the stipulated period, PyNet Labs refunds 50% of your course fees, in writing.

No fine print engineered to let them escape. No vague "placement assistance" that amounts to a WhatsApp group. A real, documented commitment that PyNet Labs only wins when the student wins.

This guarantee exists because of a belief held by the PyNet Labs team from day one — that a training company which cannot place its students has no right to keep their money. That belief is not a tagline. It is policy.

And with over 1,500 placements across India, a 97% placement rate among CCNA graduates, a highest fresher package of ₹6 LPA, a highest experienced package of ₹25 LPA, and the highest salary hike of 200% it is a policy that has held up every single time.

Placement Records at PyNet Labs

Inside PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course: What Actually Happens

PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course is not a course with a placement promise attached at the end. It is a placement system with a course built into its foundation.

Every batch is capped at 10 students because individual placement support, the kind that actually works, cannot be delivered at scale. Every student's profile, strengths, communication gaps, and target companies are known personally by the team.

From Day 1, students in PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course receive Spoken English training led by Ms. Rinki Sharma, a trainer with 23+ years of experience building professional communication in students from rural and government school backgrounds. This runs for three full months — because the data from hiring managers is consistent: candidates lose final-round interviews not on technical knowledge, but on the inability to explain that knowledge clearly under pressure.

Mock interviews inside PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course are deliberately harder than real company interviews. 24x7 lab access on real infrastructure means students practice on their own schedule. Resume building, LinkedIn preparation, and interview etiquette are all embedded, not optional extras.

The placement process is led by Nandini Tiwari, Placement Manager, and a former corporate HR professional with experience at Coca-Cola. She manages live hiring relationships, matches individual profiles to active openings, and prepares each student specifically for the company they are about to join.

PyNet Labs Reviews

The People Powering PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course

The credibility of PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course begins with the people who built and deliver it.

Abhijit Bakale, Co-Founder and CTO, holds 14 Cisco certifications, including the globally rare DevNet Expert designation. A Cisco Certified Systems Instructor who has delivered over 20,000 hours of training, he was personally invited by Cisco DevNet to speak at their international webinars. He designed the technical architecture of every course PyNet Labs offers.

Chirag Dhall, Lead Corporate Trainer and Cisco Champion 2025, holds CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure certification and has trained over 3,500 students. His mock interviews are the most demanding and most valuable part of PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course.

Deepanshu Budhija, Co-Founder and CEO, brings 12+ years of placement and training experience and personally leads the corporate partnerships that keep PyNet Labs' hiring pipeline active and full.

This is not a team assembled for a pitch deck. It is a team built entirely around one outcome: getting every student in PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course placed.

PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course: Real Students. Real Offers. Real Companies.

One student joined PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course in his final year of graduation and was placed at Yamaha Motors as a Network Engineer before his degree was complete. He had to obtain a No Objection Certificate from his university just to begin working.

Another was placed at Airtel before even finishing PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course because the placement team began circulating his profile the moment he was interview-ready, not when his final class concluded.

A third came to PyNet Labs with a commerce background and no prior technical foundation whatsoever. He completed PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course, cleared every internal assessment, and got placed.

These are no exceptions. They are the standard of what happens when a program is built entirely around one question: Does this student have a job yet?

PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course: Recognised, Verified, and Covered

The impact of PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course has not gone unnoticed. ANI News named PyNet Labs one of the 10 Rising Indian Companies to Follow in 2026. EINPresswire profiled the company for transforming IT careers across India. Hindustan Metro and Daily Hunt have both covered PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course for its role in addressing India's IT employment crisis among young professionals.

This recognition was not bought. It was earned through placement records that are publicly listed, student success stories that are on video, and outcomes that any journalist can independently verify.

PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course: For Every Young Indian Still Waiting

If you have a degree and no offer letter, PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course was built for you.

If you have spent money on courses that ended with a certificate and nothing else, what went wrong was not you. It was a system that collected your money and called it education.

If you are an experienced engineer stuck at the same salary for years despite genuine ability, PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course has placed engineers exactly like you and has the records to prove it.

This is not another course. It is a commitment that India's training industry has avoided making for decades.

Also Designed for Working Professionals

PyNet Labs' Job Guarantee Course is not only for freshers and college students. The program is also designed for working professionals who want to upgrade their careers, switch domains, or achieve better salary growth in the IT industry.

Many experienced professionals join PyNet Labs to move from support roles into networking, cloud, automation, and cybersecurity domains with better opportunities and higher pay packages. The training focuses on practical skills, real-world projects, interview preparation, and industry-level tools that help professionals become ready for higher-level roles.

According to PyNet Labs, several experienced candidates have achieved major salary hikes and successfully transitioned into better companies after completing the program.

About PyNet Labs

PyNet Labs is an IT training and placement company founded in 2020, headquartered in Gurgaon, India. Trusted by 15,000+ IT professionals, PyNet Labs offers 80+ courses spanning networking, automation, cloud, cybersecurity, data science and AI. Its Job Guarantee Course is backed by a 50% fee refund commitment for eligible unplaced students. With 1,500+ placements, 400+ hiring partners and 200+ corporate training programs delivered, PyNet Labs is recognised by ANI News, EINPresswire, Hindustan Metro and Daily Hunt as one of India's most impactful IT career platforms.

Media Contact: PyNet Labs

Phone: +91-9821215002

WhatsApp: +91-9821215002

Email: hello@pynetlabs.com

Website: www.pynetlabs.com

Address: 5th Floor, Plot 44, Sector 44, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122003

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