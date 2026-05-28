In today’s rapidly evolving digital era, education is no longer limited to traditional classroom learning or theoretical knowledge. Industries are now focusing more on practical skills, professional training, and industry-ready candidates. To discuss this important transformation in the education sector, our news channel interacted with IICS Computer Education Chairman Shwetanshu Jain and Vice Chairman Abhishek Jain.

During the discussion, both education leaders highlighted the growing importance of Skill Education and why it is becoming more beneficial for students compared to depending completely on online programmes.

According to Chairman Shwetanshu Jain, the modern industry demands skilled professionals who can work efficiently from day one. He explained that while online learning platforms have increased access to education, they often lack practical exposure, live interaction, and real-time guidance.

“Students today need practical implementation along with theoretical knowledge. Skill Education helps students understand industry requirements and prepares them for real professional challenges,” said Shwetanshu Jain.

He further shared that job-oriented programmes such as Digital Marketing Course, Data Science Course, E-Accounting Course, Graphic Designing, Advanced Excel, and Web Development are becoming highly popular because they directly connect students with employment opportunities and freelancing careers.

Vice Chairman Abhishek Jain also spoke about the limitations of completely online learning. According to him, many students face issues like lack of discipline, low engagement, and limited practical understanding while studying only through online programmes.

“Online education can provide knowledge, but Skill Education provides confidence, communication skills, practical exposure, and professional development,” said Abhishek Jain during the interview.

He emphasized that technical fields like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Tally Prime with GST, and E-Accounting require project-based learning and practical training, which becomes more effective through guided classroom sessions and live assignments.

The interview also highlighted that today’s students are becoming more career-focused and are preferring short-term professional courses that help them become financially independent at an early stage. The rapid growth of startups, e-commerce businesses, and the IT industry has increased the demand for candidates with practical knowledge and technical expertise.

Both Shwetanshu Jain and Abhishek Jain agreed that the future education model will combine technology with practical learning. While online programmes will continue supporting education accessibility, Skill Education institutes will remain highly important for career growth and professional training.

They also stressed that educational institutions should focus more on internships, live projects, communication development, and industry exposure instead of only theoretical education.

The discussion clearly highlighted that Skill Education is no longer just an option — it has become a necessity in today’s competitive world. Students who gain practical expertise through courses like Digital Marketing Course, Data Science Course, E-Accounting Course, and other technical programmes will have better career opportunities in both India and international markets.

As industries continue evolving with technology, Skill Education is emerging as the strongest foundation for employment, entrepreneurship, and long-term professional success.

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