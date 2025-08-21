IAVerse – Driving The Next Generation Of Industrial Modernization

IAVerse, the brand of SSLB Futuristic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is a rapidly growing industrial technology company headquartered in Kolkata, India. Founded in 2022 by technology entrepreneur Shantanu Barai, IAVerse was built on a clear and ambitious purpose: to modernise outdated industrial systems and processes, bringing them in line with the demands of Industry 4.0.

At the heart of IAVerse’s work is its commitment to Legacy System and Process Modernisation. Many industries today continue to rely on decades-old operational systems and siloed workflows that limit visibility, hamper decision-making, and increase operational costs. IAVerse’s mission is to replace inefficiency with intelligence, fragmentation with integration, and outdated workflows with smart, data-driven ecosystems.

Mission:

To empower industries worldwide by modernising legacy systems and processes, leveraging cutting-edge digital twin technologies, AI, IIoT, AR, and VR to create smarter, more efficient, and future-ready operations.

Vision:

To be the global leader in digital transformation, redefining how organisations operate, learn, and innovate by delivering intelligent, immersive, and integrated technology solutions that drive measurable impact.

Flagship Solutions

IAVerse delivers its mission through two flagship products that form the backbone of its modernisation framework:

iTwinity – A real-time industrial digital twin visualisation platform that connects with existing systems to deliver live operational insights, performance monitoring, analytics, and predictive intelligence.





– A real-time industrial digital twin visualisation platform that connects with existing systems to deliver live operational insights, performance monitoring, analytics, and predictive intelligence. iSimulo – A scenario simulation and training platform that allows industries to test “what-if” scenarios, forecast operational impacts, optimise workflows, and train employees in realistic virtual environments—via web, AR, and VR—without disrupting live production.

Together, iTwinity and iSimulo form a unified modernisation framework that addresses critical industry challenges:

Limited real-time visibility into operations.

High inefficiencies caused by outdated systems.

Inability to simulate or test process changes without disruption.

Long onboarding and training cycles due to poor process visualisation.

Collaborations and Market Impact

IAVerse has worked closely with government bodies and large enterprises to demonstrate and deploy its modernisation solutions. Prestigious collaborations include the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), and other government institutions that have explored the iSimulo platform for training, simulation, and process optimisation. These engagements have shown how immersive simulation can accelerate skill development, reduce risks, and improve operational readiness in both industrial and institutional environments.

In the industrial space, IAVerse has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create digital twins of production machines and complex processes, enabling proactive maintenance, reduced downtime, and better resource utilisation. Through the combination of iTwinity’s real-time insight and iSimulo’s predictive simulation, clients can make confident, data-backed decisions, streamline operations, and enhance productivity.

Unique Selling Proposition

IAVerse stands out in the global market for its ability to offer:

Integrated modernisation with real-time visualisation and predictive simulation under one ecosystem.





Seamless integration with existing infrastructure, avoiding costly system overhauls.

Cross-platform accessibility, enabling deployment via desktop, web, AR, and VR.

, enabling deployment via desktop, web, AR, and VR. AI-driven analytics that transform raw operational data into actionable insights.

Challenges and Resilience

Like most transformative ventures, IAVerse faced challenges in its early stages. Convincing traditional industries to adopt new technology, integrating with legacy systems, and proving ROI were key hurdles. These were overcome through pilot deployments that showcased measurable gains in efficiency, cost savings, and workforce training outcomes.

Awards and Recognition

IAVerse’s excellence and innovation have been recognised by the industry: ● Digital Visionary of the Year 2025 – India Business Awards (Blindwink)

Most Transformative Digital Twin Innovation Award 2025 – Corporate Business Connect





– Corporate Business Connect 10 Most Promising Deeptech Companies in India – CIO Tech Outlook Magazine

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, IAVerse aims to expand its footprint across smart cities, infrastructure development, and advanced manufacturing hubs globally. The company is also investing in enhanced AI capabilities, deeper IIoT integration, and next-generation immersive tools to further extend the power of iTwinity and iSimulo.

Core Values Driving IAVerse

Innovation with Purpose: Every solution is designed to solve real operational problems.

Scalability: Technologies are built to grow alongside client needs.

User-Centric Design: Tools are intuitive and accessible across skill levels.

Tools are intuitive and accessible across skill levels. Sustainability: Modernisation strategies reduce waste, optimise energy use, and promote operational efficiency.

Message from the Founder

“Our journey is about more than technology; it’s about empowering industries to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence. With iTwinity and iSimulo, we’re helping organisations bridge the gap between outdated systems and the future of intelligent operations,” says Shantanu Barai, Founder & CEO of IAVerse.

Through its innovative solutions, strategic collaborations, and unwavering commitment to modernisation, IAVerse is not just participating in the global digital transformation movement; it’s actively shaping it.

Disclaimer: ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.