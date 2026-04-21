How SICSR Is Preparing India’s Next Tech Talent

1. India is witnessing rapid growth in AI, data science, and digital technologies. From your perspective, what are the biggest skill gaps among today’s tech graduates?

Ans: One of the key gaps we observe is the limited ability to translate theoretical knowledge into practical applications. While students are exposed to emerging technologies, there is often a need to strengthen problem-solving, analytical thinking, and adaptability. Additionally, communication skills and the ability to work in interdisciplinary teams are becoming increasingly important in today’s technology-driven environment.

2. How is SICSR aligning its academic approach to ensure students are industry-ready in a fast-evolving tech landscape?

Ans: At SICSR, the focus is on maintaining a curriculum that evolves in line with industry requirements. Regular academic reviews, inputs from industry professionals, and an emphasis on practical learning help bridge the gap between academia and industry. The institute encourages the integration of projects, internships, and skill-based learning as part of its academic framework.

3. Technology changes quickly, but foundational skills endure. How does SICSR balance technical training with critical thinking and problem-solving abilities?

Ans: SICSR places importance on building strong fundamentals alongside technical knowledge. The teaching-learning approach encourages analytical thinking, structured problem-solving, and conceptual clarity. Through assignments, case discussions, and project work, students are guided to approach challenges methodically rather than relying solely on tools or technologies.

4. What role does research play in shaping future tech talent, and how is SICSR encouraging a research-driven mindset among students?

Ans: Research plays an important role in fostering curiosity and innovation. SICSR encourages students to participate in research-oriented activities, including academic projects. As an academician myself, I have nearly two dozen paper presentations as well as publications with SICSR students from BCA, MBA(IT), and MBA(DT). These include publications in the reputed SCI and core WoS journals as well. Faculty members also guide students in exploring emerging areas, helping them develop a deeper understanding of technology beyond classroom learning.

5. Global exposure is increasingly important for students. How do international collaborations and COIL programs at SICSR contribute to student learning and employability?

Ans: Global exposure helps students develop broader perspectives and adaptability. SICSR, as part of the Symbiosis ecosystem, benefits from an environment that encourages international engagement and cross-cultural learning. We have a Global Immersion Program (GIP) which covers student exchange as well as semester abroad programs. Additionally, I have been actively involved in the design and execution of COIL since joining SICSR in 2019 with different institutions and universities in different parts of the world, including the USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Mexico and Belgium. Such initiatives help students build collaboration and communication skills relevant in global workspaces.

6. With AI becoming central across sectors, how is SICSR integrating AI, data analytics, and emerging technologies into its curriculum and classroom practices?

Ans: SICSR incorporates emerging technologies such as AI and data analytics within its academic offerings. The focus is on building conceptual understanding along with practical exposure, enabling students to become familiar with current tools and applications relevant to industry needs.

7. Beyond academics, what kind of experiential learning opportunities does SICSR offer to help students understand real-world challenges?

Ans: The institute emphasises experiential learning through internships, project work, and participation in technical and co-curricular activities. These opportunities allow students to engage with real-world scenarios, develop teamwork skills, and gain practical exposure to industry environments.

8. How does SICSR ensure that its curriculum remains aligned with evolving industry expectations and future job roles?

Ans: Curriculum development at SICSR involves periodic review processes and inputs from academic and industry stakeholders and alumni of the institute. This helps ensure that course content remains relevant and aligned with emerging trends, while also maintaining academic rigour.

9. As an academic leader, what changes do you believe higher education institutions must adopt to prepare students for long-term career resilience?

Ans: Higher education institutions need to focus on flexibility, continuous learning, and skill development. Encouraging interdisciplinary education, strengthening foundational knowledge, and promoting adaptability are essential to prepare students for evolving career landscapes.

10. Looking ahead, what is your vision for SICSR’s role in shaping India’s future technology workforce?

Ans: The vision is to continue strengthening SICSR’s role in delivering quality education in the field of information technology and related domains. By focusing on academic excellence, industry relevance, and holistic development, SICSR aims to contribute to building a capable and responsible technology workforce for the future.

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