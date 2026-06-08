How A Small Indian Music Platform Built An Enterprise Grade Security Stack

For most independent musicians in India, the tough part isn’t creating the song. It’s what happens next. The music gets released, streams start, and money moves, but the artist has little way to know if they are getting their fair share. Reports often go missing, arrive late, or provide little information. Silence has become the norm.

SwaLay Digital, a company based in Noida and operated by TalantonCore LLP, believes this norm can change by using two tools that rarely get attention in music: security audits and clear accounting. SwaLay distributes music for independent artists to both Indian and global platforms, similar to other distributors. What makes it different is its commitment to independent compliance for a company of its size. It has completed six ISO audits and a SOC 2 Type II examination. This type of security review is more common in enterprise software than in music. One of the latest audits, ISO/IEC 42001 for responsible AI management, is still uncommon in music technology, where AI is advancing faster than the rules to regulate it. The second part focuses on artists' daily concerns. SwaLay has created its own clear royalty reporting system, showing how earnings move from the platforms to the artist, what is deducted and why, and how long it takes. This helps musicians understand the numbers instead of just trusting them.

“With lakhs of independent artists, SwaLay is the answer to stop the hoping,” said Nikhil Jain, founder of SwaLay Digital. “The third-party auditor certifications are our way of proving that we protect their work. Transparent royalty reporting shows artists that we are honest in our payments. Our goal is to become a company that artists can rely on and trust.”

In an industry where trust often disappears first, a distributor that competes on transparency rather than just payments represents a shift worth watching.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.