Once, aspiring students in Kerala’s Malabar region traveled to tech hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad for industrial visits. Today, Silicon-Jeri stands as the new destination for innovation. Located in the heart of the region, this initiative is sparking a new wave of growth and development.

Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money and the visionary behind this project, sees Silicon-Jeri as only the beginning. His larger vision, Zil Park—a 100-acre tech and education hub—seeks to position Malabar as a global leader in technological advancement and innovation.

Silicon-Jeri isn’t just a tech hub; it’s a strategic solution to several of the region’s challenges: reversing brain drain, tapping into untapped talent, and addressing the infrastructure gap for high-end industries. Kerala has long been known for its strong human capital, especially in education and technical skills, yet the potential of Malabar remains underutilised. Infopark in Kochi and Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram have experienced rapid growth, while Cyberpark in Kozhikode, despite showing great progress, has yet to fully tap the region's potential and is still catching up to its southern counterparts in harnessing the full scope of opportunities.

Sabeer Nelli aims to bridge this gap by providing world-class infrastructure to unlock Malabar’s potential as a global tech hub.

Retaining Talent and Creating Local Opportunities

For years, Kerala faced significant migration, with skilled professionals seeking better job prospects in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, or even abroad to places like Dubai, the UK, and Canada. Despite Kerala’s robust educational framework, many of its residents sought careers outside the state due to the lack of local opportunities. In Malabar, the region has long been tied to the GCC countries, with Malappuram district leading in migration intensity across the entire state, as many sought jobs abroad and contributed substantial remittances back home.

However, Kerala is now witnessing a surge in reverse migration. In the first seven months of 2025, over 40,000 Keralites returned home, including 9,800 from the UAE, 1,600 from the UK, and 1,200 from the US. Domestic migration has also seen significant contributions, with approximately 16,800 professionals moving back from states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Haryana. This reverse migration is being fueled by the success of tech hubs like Technopark and Infopark. The launch of Zil Park, part of Sabeer Nelli’s vision, will further accelerate this trend by creating more opportunities for skilled professionals to thrive at home.

From Silicon-Jeri to Zil Park

Silicon-Jeri, a flagship initiative by Sabeer Nelli, is designed to position Manjeri as a global tech hub. Spanning 30,000 sq. ft., this dynamic ecosystem integrates cutting-edge infrastructure, startup incubation, and educational programs. The Zil Money Global Development Center, equipped with Silicon Valley-style facilities, houses over 200 employees, with plans to scale to 1,400+ professionals across three shifts. At its core is ZilCubator, an inclusive incubator providing aspiring entrepreneurs with mentorship, office space, and access to hackathons.

Building on Silicon-Jeri’s success, Zil Park is the next phase in Sabeer’s vision. Modeled after Apple Park in Silicon Valley, Zil Park will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, collaborative workspaces, research labs, and startup accelerators to foster innovation. Zil Park will also function as a vocational academy, equipping students with industry-ready skills and bridging the gap between educational institutions and the tech industry.

Catalysts for Economic and Social Progress

The establishment of Silicon-Jeri and the forthcoming Zil Park will not only generate high-level job opportunities but also stimulate economic growth across various sectors. Much like Technopark and Infopark, these initiatives will be catalysts for advancements in transportation, digital infrastructure, and residential development.

The success of Technopark and Technocity has already driven a real estate boom in Trivandrum, with property prices in areas like Kazhakkoottam rising by 20% over five years. The influx of IT professionals has spurred demand for modern apartments, gated communities, and commercial spaces, while significant infrastructure investments have made the city a prime destination for property investors.

As Kerala’s startup ecosystem achieved a remarkable 254% growth, Silicon-Jeri is set to accelerate this momentum. Beyond tech jobs, it is designed as a comprehensive ecosystem, with ZilCubator nurturing businesses across various sectors. This will stimulate local economies, offering opportunities for entrepreneurs to innovate, scale, and drive the region’s economic prosperity.

Beyond economic growth, Silicon-Jeri is grounded in the principles of social responsibility. One of the key pillars of its development is gender equality. Kerala’s IT parks have long been leaders in gender diversity, with nearly 50% of the workforce in Technopark and Infopark being women, many of whom occupy top positions. Silicon-Jeri continues this tradition, offering an inclusive work environment that supports women in tech.

Final Thoughts

Silicon-Jeri marks the beginning of Sabeer Nelli’s strategic approach to transform Malabar into a global tech hub, blending innovation, education, and growth. With the rise of Zil Park, the region is poised to set new standards in tech ecosystems. As regional hubs like Silicon-Jeri gain momentum, they follow the path of global centers like Silicon Valley, aligning with national initiatives like 'Digital India.' This fusion of local innovation and national strategy will fuel Malabar's economic resurgence, positioning it as a key player in driving India’s technological leadership on the global stage.

