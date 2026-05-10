makeup brand opens four new stores across Central and Western India; targets ₹400 crore for FY 2026–27 amid aggressive Tier 2-3 penetration

Forever 52, one of India's most trusted professional makeup brands under Future Makeup India, announced significant momentum across revenue, retail footprint, and market penetration. The brand achieved ₹268 crore in revenue for FY 2025–26 and has opened four new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and kiosks, bringing its total retail footprint to 41 stores nationwide.

The new locations—at Zora Mall in Raipur, DB City Mall in Bhopal and Gwalior, and City Centre Mall in Nashik—mark a deliberate geographic expansion into Central and Western India, markets the brand identifies as critical to its next phase of growth. More significantly, these openings are part of a larger strategic roadmap: Forever 52 is targeting 100 stores across India by the end of 2026, alongside a sales target of ₹400 crore for FY 2026–27.

The expansion reflects a shift in distribution strategy. While offline trade remained the largest revenue contributor in FY 2025–26, the brand's D2C segment and owned retail (EBOs) grew materially, signalling a deliberate move toward direct consumer engagement. Alongside this, the brand's presence across modern trade, general trade, and leading e-commerce platforms continues to strengthen.

Growth drivers have remained consistent with Forever 52's founding thesis. Professional makeup artists and retail chains drove the majority of sales and brand perception, with repeat customer ratios increasing—a marker of product trust and community loyalty. This artist-first positioning, combined with expanded distribution into newer markets, has created a dual momentum: deepening penetration in existing strongholds (particularly Delhi's bridal and professional makeup hub) while establishing presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets underserved by comparable products.

For FY 2026–27, Forever 52's strategic priorities centre on three pillars: aggressive expansion into East and South regions where coverage potential remains high; launch of a dedicated skincare range, moving the brand beyond base makeup into a broader beauty ecosystem; and penetration of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where professional makeup education is expanding rapidly. These initiatives sit within a broader portfolio strategy under Future Makeup India, reflecting the company's commitment to multi-brand growth across the professional and consumer segments.

"Our next milestone is not just about store count," said Rajat Aggarwal, Managing Director of Forever 52. "It's about ensuring that professional-quality makeup reaches every city where artists, educators, and beauty enthusiasts are building their craft. We've earned trust in the markets we know. Now we're translating that foundation into scale."

Since its Dubai founding in 2008 and Indian entry in 2018, Forever 52 has built its reputation on a singular principle: makeup should perform consistently, wherever it's used and whoever it's for. The expansion announced today reflects the brand's conviction that this principle scales as demand grows—provided distribution, innovation, and community engagement remain deliberate and artist-led.

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