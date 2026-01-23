Exotica One32: The Future Of High-End Luxury Office Spaces In Noida

As Noida continues to evolve as a leading IT and ITES business hub, expectations from office developments have risen significantly. Today, enterprises no longer evaluate office spaces solely on the basis of location or size. Instead, they seek holistic business environments aligned with advanced technology adoption, sustainability objectives, and employee well-being.

It is within this evolving landscape that Exotica One32 positions itself as a new-age, premium destination offering high-end office spaces alongside curated retail and F&B offerings. Recognised as a Grade-A IT and ITES development, the project is strategically located in Sector 132 on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway and represents the next generation of thoughtfully planned office real estate.

With over two decades of industry experience, Exotica Housing marks a significant transition through Exotica One32—from creating premium residential landmarks to developing large-scale IT and ITES assets. More than just an office complex, the project has been conceived as a comprehensive business ecosystem designed to support corporate growth. The developer brings the same commitment to construction excellence, transparency, and design integrity that has defined its residential portfolio into the office development segment.

Unlike conventional office developments that prioritise density over design, Exotica One32 has been envisioned as an experience-driven workplace. Architecturally distinct, the project features a contemporary glass façade and integrates smart building technologies such as AI-enabled security systems, biometric access controls, and IoT-driven building management systems. Sustainability forms a core pillar of the development, with energy-efficient systems, renewable energy integration, advanced water recycling mechanisms, and eco-friendly design principles incorporated across the project. These features align with global ESG benchmarks, an increasingly essential consideration for modern corporate occupiers.

Beyond infrastructure and technology, Exotica One32 places strong emphasis on workplace experience and employee well-being. The development integrates wellness-focused amenities, landscaped outdoor zones, water features, and thoughtfully designed common areas that promote movement, interaction, and mental well-being. Curated retail and dining spaces within the complex add vibrancy and convenience, while hospitality-style services enhance the overall experience for employees, clients, and visitors alike.

As office real estate in the NCR continues to shift towards higher-quality, experience-led developments, Exotica One32 stands out by seamlessly combining developer credibility, thoughtful design, advanced technology, and sustainability. The project reflects the changing expectations of modern occupiers—who increasingly seek environments that support innovation, organisational culture, and long-term growth. In doing so, Exotica One32 sets a new benchmark for premium IT and ITES destinations in Noida.

Exotica Housing: A Developer with a Legacy of Trust

Exotica One32 is backed by Exotica Housing, a real estate developer recognised for quality, reliability, and customer-centric practices. The company has established a strong track record of on-time project delivery, transparent operations, and consistently high construction standards. All past projects have been delivered within committed timelines, reinforcing Exotica Housing’s reputation as a dependable and trust-driven name in the Indian real estate sector.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.