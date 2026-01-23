Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRelief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis

Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis

The court stated that applications cannot be rejected solely because motorcycles aren't typically transport vehicles, and existing laws should be followed. This ruling allows regulated bike taxi operations to resume.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the operation of bike taxis across the state, delivering a significant relief to ride-hailing aggregators and vehicle owners. A division bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi set aside an April 2025 order of a single bench that had effectively stalled such services.

Allowing appeals filed by aggregators and vehicle owners, the bench directed the state government to consider applications seeking registration of motorcycles as transport vehicles and to grant permits for their operation as contract carriages, in accordance with law.

Court Directs State to Process Permit Applications

In its order, the court made it clear that authorities cannot reject applications solely on the ground that motorcycles are not permitted to operate as transport vehicles or contract carriages. While transport authorities are free to examine all relevant aspects of vehicle registration and permit issuance, such scrutiny must be carried out within the framework of existing law.

The bench also said regional transport authorities may impose conditions deemed necessary while granting permits, as provided under the Motor Vehicles Act. Referring to Section 74(2) of the Act, the court directed that pending applications filed by aggregators be considered and appropriate orders passed. Aggregators were also given the liberty to submit fresh applications, which must be examined in line with the court’s observations.

Earlier Order Cited Safety, Policy Gaps

The appeals were filed by Uber India Systems, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., and others, challenging the single bench’s April 2, 2025 ruling. That order had relied on a 2019 expert committee report examining the impact of bike taxis on traffic and road safety.

The single bench had held that, unless the state government notified specific guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act and the rules framed under it, bike taxi services could not be allowed to operate. It had also declined to direct the government to consider applications for aggregator licences in the absence of such guidelines.

The state government, however, maintained that its existing policy on gig workers sufficiently addressed the issue and that there was no need for a separate policy framework specifically for bike taxis. With Friday’s ruling, the high court has effectively reopened the path for regulated bike taxi operations in Karnataka.

Related Video

Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Can bike taxis operate in Karnataka?

Yes, the Karnataka High Court has permitted the operation of bike taxis across the state. This decision allows ride-hailing aggregators and vehicle owners to resume these services.

What was the previous restriction on bike taxis?

A previous single bench order had stalled bike taxi services. This order suggested that specific government guidelines were needed before they could operate.

What has the High Court directed the state government to do?

The High Court has directed the state government to consider applications for registering motorcycles as transport vehicles and to grant permits for their operation as contract carriages.

Can applications for bike taxi permits be rejected?

Applications cannot be rejected solely because motorcycles are not currently permitted as transport vehicles. However, authorities can still examine relevant aspects within the existing law.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News Karnataka High Court Bengaluru Bike Taxi News Bike Taxi Ban Lifted Rapido Uber Ola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Indian Hill Stations, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Witness Winter Wonderland
Dhar Basant Panchami 2026: Historic Basant Panchami Celebrations Under Tight Security at Dhar’s Bhojshala
ACCIDENT ALERT: High-Speed Car Collision on Golf Course Road Injures Multiple
Breaking News: Chitrakoot Outrage After 14-Year-Old Kidnapped and Murdered, Police Encounter Ensues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget