'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the probe into Sabrimala Temple gold loss case is "Modi ki gurantee" if BJP forms government in Kerala. PM Modi also stressed that change is inevitable in the state, recalling his party's victory in the recent civic elections in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing a massive rally in Thiruvananthapuram today, PM Modi said that BJP's rise to power in Gujarat began with winning a single city four decades ago and that the same would happen in Kerala soon.

He referred to the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala temple, PM Modi accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of undermining the shrine’s age-old traditions and customs. "If BJP forms govt in Kerala, Sabarimala gold loss will be examined, culprits will be jailed; this is Modi ki guarantee," he said.

Describing the BJP’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation as a historic turning point, PM Modi said: "In 1987, the BJP won the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the first time. That single city became the foundation of our long journey in Gujarat,” Modi said, adding that the party’s recent success in Thiruvananthapuram carried similar significance."

"Our journey in Gujarat began with one city, and today, in Kerala, that journey has started with one city as well. This shows that the people of Kerala are beginning to trust the BJP, just as the people of Gujarat once did," he said.

‘Beginning Of Change In Kerala’

The Prime Minister said the BJP’s win in the state capital’s civic body represented the resolve to free Kerala from what he described as decades of corrupt governance by both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

He alleged that successive LDF and UDF governments had failed to adequately develop Thiruvananthapuram, leaving the capital city deprived of essential infrastructure and basic civic amenities.

"The upcoming elections will be the ones to change the condition and direction of Kerala. When it comes to the future of Kerala, you have seen just two sides so far. On one side, there is LDF, and on the other side, there is UDF. Both of these have destroyed Kerala one after the other.

But there is a third side too, that side is of development, of good governance, of BJP-NDA. People of LDF and UDF have pushed Kerala into corruption, misgovernance and dangerous politics of appeasement," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: At a BJP rally, PM Modi says, "The upcoming elections will be the ones to change the condition and direction of Kerala. When it comes to the future of Kerala, you have seen just two sides so far. On one side, there is LDF, and on the other… pic.twitter.com/DmLIEmghQV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Assuring residents of visible change, Modi said Thiruvananthapuram would be transformed into a model city for the entire country. "To the people of Thiruvananthapuram, I say—have faith. The change that was long overdue has finally begun. Thiruvananthapuram will become one of the finest cities in India, and I extend my full support towards achieving that goal,” he said.

PM Modi is in Kerala for the launch of various developmental projects, and flagging off of new train services in Thiruvananthapuram.