In a world shaped by innovation, dedication, and new ideas, individuals from diverse professional backgrounds are making meaningful contributions to their respective fields. From healthcare, law, education, and biotechnology to entrepreneurship, cinema, literature, sports, public relations, and technology, their journeys reflect the value of consistent effort, professional commitment, and a willingness to create positive change.

Through “Exceptional Individuals Making a Difference,” Trilok Media presents a collection of profiles highlighting professionals, emerging talents, and changemakers whose work reflects their individual expertise and aspirations. Each profile offers a glimpse into their professional journey, key milestones, and contributions to their chosen field.

The initiative recognises individuals who are building businesses, advancing knowledge, nurturing creative talent, pursuing sporting excellence, and contributing to the development of their industries and communities.

By bringing these diverse stories together, this feature aims to highlight the people behind the work and share their journeys with a wider audience.

Dt. Shivam Sharma – Advancing Nutrition and Lifestyle Transformation Through Personalised Guidance

Dt. Shivam Sharma is a Certified Dietitian, Nutritionist, and Lifestyle Coach with 11 years of professional experience in nutrition and wellness. As the founder of Perfect Diets, based in Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, he has guided more than 15,000 clients in working towards their health goals through personalised dietary plans and sustainable lifestyle modifications.

His approach to nutrition focuses on balanced eating habits, practical dietary solutions, and long-term well-being. Rather than promoting short-term changes, he emphasises the importance of developing healthier routines that can be maintained in everyday life. His guidance aims to help individuals understand their nutritional needs and make informed decisions about their health.

In recognition of his contribution to clinical nutrition and lifestyle transformation, Dt. Shivam Sharma received the *India’s Leadership Excellence in Clinical Nutrition and Lifestyle Transformation 2026 Award*, presented by Bollywood actress Amrita Rao. Through his continued work in nutrition awareness and personalised guidance, he remains committed to encouraging healthier choices and sustainable wellness practices.

Amit Kumar Mishra – Bringing Jharkhand’s Stories to the Cinematic Landscape

Amit Kumar Mishra is an actor, filmmaker, and entrepreneur from Ranchi, Jharkhand, who is working to create opportunities for emerging creative talent in his home state. With experience spanning business and cinema, he aims to connect his global exposure with the region’s untapped storytelling potential.

Drawn to acting since his school days, Amit developed an interest in filmmaking during college. His dedication to cinema eventually led him to secure his first feature film opportunity in New York. The film was subsequently released on ZEE5, marking an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.

In 2026, Amit founded RM Films in Ranchi, beginning with LOHNA as its first project, while four additional projects remain in the pipeline. His vision extends beyond individual film productions to building a sustainable film ecosystem that encourages local talent, supports creative collaboration, and brings regional stories to wider audiences.

Through RM Films, Amit aims to contribute to the growth of Jharkhand’s creative industry and strengthen the state’s presence in India's evolving cinematic landscape.

Abhiraj Shee: A Young Prodigy

Abhiraj Shee, a 12-year-old prodigy from Kolkata, India, is an internationally recognised child author, coder, and multi-world-record holder. A Class 7 student at DPS Megacity Kolkata, he has reportedly earned over 12 world records, 700 awards, and 1,000 certificates across academics, literature, coding, and sports.

With more than 40 books to his credit, Abhiraj has gained recognition as a young author, with his works translated into English, German, French, and Malay. He is a three-time consecutive winner of the National Young Authors Fair and has been named Child Author of the Year. His technological achievements include developing over 160 apps and games.

His accomplishments have received recognition from prominent personalities, including the Governor of West Bengal, former Chief Minister of Goa, former Ministers Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi, Padma Shri Deepa Malik, badminton star Saina Nehwal and actresses Mugdha Godse and Shamita Shetty. He has also been honoured by organisations such as TCS and IndiGo Airlines. His journey has featured across media platforms, including Discovery Channel, Disney International, NDTV, India Today, The Hindu, The Telegraph, and The Times of India.

Sayan Mishra – An Emerging Voice in Contemporary Bengali Poetry

Sayan Mishra is an emerging Bengali poet from Mishradeuli village in Purulia district, West Bengal. Born on 1 May 2006, he explores themes of love, separation, human sorrow, time, and human existence through his poetry.

He published his debut poetry collection, Kalpaloker Bastabota (The Reality of an Imaginary World), in June 2025, followed by Golmorich in 2026. His poems have appeared in literary publications including Kisholoy, Shudhu Kobitar Jonno, and Srijan Sahitya Patrika.

In January 2025, Mishra received his first literary Gold Medal from Bangali Bishwakosh. When he was just 19, he achieved his first Gold Medal in literature. He later received the Bangaratna Gold Medal Honour in August 2025 and the Bongiyo Srashta Ratna Silver Medal in May 2026.

Through his writing, Mishra continues to develop his poetic voice and contribute to contemporary Bengali literature.

Akshata Singh – Making Press Release Distribution More Accessible Through PressRelease.in

Akshata Singh is an entrepreneur and sales and marketing professional with over a decade of experience in sales, marketing, public relations, and brand building. As the founder of PressRelease.in, she is focused on making press release publishing and distribution more accessible to startups, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses.

The platform provides solutions for businesses seeking to communicate important developments, including product launches, partnerships, funding announcements, and company milestones. Its approach centres on helping brands share their stories and connect with relevant media audiences through digital communication channels.

With the changing landscape of online information discovery, Akshata is also exploring the relationship between public relations, search visibility, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Her work reflects an interest in how businesses can establish a consistent digital presence and make credible information about their activities more accessible online.

Through PressRelease.in , she aims to simplify press release distribution and support businesses in communicating their announcements effectively in an evolving digital media environment.

Nisha Chauhan – A Multifaceted Personality in Choreography, Media and Social Work

Nisha Chauhan is a choreographer, entrepreneur, and social worker whose professional journey spans the performing arts, event management, media, and community initiatives. Her experience includes four years of representing India in China, reflecting her involvement in cultural and artistic activities on an international platform.

She is the founder of Nexura Events and is associated with Hesper Creations, a media and creative company working across films, web series, advertising, marketing, and public relations. She has also established The Udaan Spotlight magazine to highlight individuals, their achievements, and their personal journeys. Alongside her professional work, she serves as Vice President of Pilllars of SStrengtth Foundation, contributing to social welfare activities.

Recently, Nisha Chauhan and film producer, entrepreneur, and social worker Mohit Gandhi launched “Udaan Nai Peedhi Naya Kal,” a pan-India initiative offering children opportunities to showcase their talent through free dance and singing competitions. The initiative aims to encourage creativity, build confidence, and make performance platforms more accessible to children from diverse backgrounds.

Through her work across multiple fields, Nisha continues to combine creative expression with efforts to support emerging talent and community development.

Amit Kataria – Building Industry-Relevant Technology Skills Through Madrid Software

Amit Kataria is the founder of Madrid Software, an educational and professional training institute established in 2011. The institute focuses on helping students and working professionals develop industry-relevant technology skills through practical, career-oriented training programmes.

Madrid Software offers specialised courses in Data Science, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence, addressing the growing demand for technology skills across industries. Its Data Science programme covers Python, statistics, data visualisation, and machine learning, while the Data Analytics course focuses on data interpretation, generating meaningful insights, and supporting business decision-making.

The institute’s Artificial Intelligence training introduces learners to machine learning, Generative AI, large language models, and real-world AI applications. Through hands-on learning, practical projects, and structured skill development, Madrid Software aims to connect academic knowledge with industry expectations.

Under Amit Kataria’s leadership, the institute continues to focus on preparing learners for evolving opportunities in the technology sector by emphasising practical understanding and relevant technical competencies.

Chandramohan – Advancing Biotechnology and Healthcare Innovation Chandramohan, Managing Director of Microcore Research Labs India (P) Ltd., is a visionary biotechnology entrepreneur championing indigenous innovation in nutraceuticals, biomaterials, and regenerative medicine. His research initiatives include UDCORE-II®, NESM (Muttai Jow Complex™), comparative research on eggshell membrane-based formulations, mucosal wound healing, and the exploration of NESM-GL™ in leaky gut research.

A strong advocate of the Made in India mission, he strives to transform scientific discoveries into innovative healthcare possibilities through research, strategic collaborations, and domestic manufacturing. His vision is to strengthen India’s biotechnology ecosystem, empower indigenous talent, generate employment, and advance Indian innovation towards global recognition.

Mohammad Ali – From Traditional Wrestling Roots to State-Level Champion

Muhammad Ali is an Indian wrestler and mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Guided by his maternal grandfather, Janab Akbar Ali Khan, a senior Indian Army officer, he developed strong values of discipline, fitness, and dedication from an early age.

Ali began his journey through traditional wrestling competitions before pursuing professional training at the Gorakhpur Regional Sports Stadium. Competing in the 110 kg freestyle category, he became a national champion three times, in 2025, April 2026, and August 2026. He has also won state-level gold medals and retained the Uttar Pradesh state champion title for two consecutive years.

In September 2026, Ali added another milestone to his career by winning the Bronze Medal at the National MMA Championship, held at Ludhiana City University on September 19–20. He has also completed two 21-kilometre half marathons, demonstrating his endurance and commitment to fitness.

His achievements reflect perseverance, versatility, and a continued pursuit of sporting excellence.

Siddhartha Gorai – Building Local Solutions Through Entrepreneurship and Social Impact

At 19, Bankura’s Siddhartha Gorai is building ventures around problems he has encountered locally. Through Homstruck, he digitised the construction materials market; Hombell links households with skilled service professionals, while he manages orders, vendors and daily operations at his building materials business. His CHEMX INSTITUTE makes laboratory learning accessible to 130+ active students, while MentorOn1 offers affordable academic support through a network of 75+ tutors.

Moreover, Siddhartha and two friends grew MediCush, a Bankura-based digital healthcare platform aimed at making medical services easier to access. Featuring 470+ doctors and 275+ services, it helps patients find providers, explore services and book appointments.

Outside business, he works with Lions Clubs International on community initiatives and helps arrange food, treatment and shelter for stray animals. His work spans healthcare, education, commerce and social welfare, reflecting a growing movement of young entrepreneurs addressing everyday challenges in smaller Indian towns with practical, locally developed solutions.

Tousif Akram – Helping Global Entrepreneurs Establish Businesses in the United States

Tousif Akram is an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of FormLLC, a business formation service established in 2020. Based in Patna, Bihar, he works with international entrepreneurs seeking to establish businesses in the United States. His work focuses on simplifying the administrative processes involved in company formation and helping non-US residents navigate the requirements for setting up US business entities.

As an IRS Certified Acceptance Agent and IRS PTIN holder, Akram supports eligible applicants with Employer Identification Number (EIN) applications and provides assistance with business compliance processes. Through FormLLC, he offers services related to LLC and C-Corporation formation, registered agent arrangements, tax filing support, and ongoing compliance guidance.

According to his website, FormLLC has assisted more than 5,000 founders across over 50 countries. His entrepreneurial journey reflects an effort to make access to the US business ecosystem more straightforward for founders operating from different parts of the world.

Website: https://tousifakram.com/

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