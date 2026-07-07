MUMBAI, INDIA: In an industry where reputations are typically built over decades rather than seasons, Elizza has quietly established itself within India's diamond jewellery trade within 8.5 years. Set up in 2017, the company has grown from a focused diamond jewellery business into what is now known as Elizza Diamonds & Mountings India, a name that today carries recognition in premium mountings alongside its original diamond offering.

The brand's trajectory is less a story of a new entrant finding its footing and more one of gradual, considered expansion, a business that has used each phase of its history to widen its capabilities while retaining the craftsmanship focus it was founded on.

An Independent Beginning, Rooted in the Trade

Elizza was established by Bhavik Uttam Sakaria, who chose to build the company independently of his family's long-standing background in the textile trade. That decision to enter an entirely different industry, one governed by precision, certification and design discernment, set the tone for how the business would be run in the years that followed.

Since its establishment in 2017, the company has moved from being a diamond jewellery business to one that also manufactures and supplies premium mountings and solitaires, broadening its footprint within the jewellery manufacturing ecosystem rather than remaining confined to a single category.

A Measured Evolution, Not a Sudden Shift

Elizza's expansion into premium mountings in 2022 came after the disruption of the COVID-19 period, but industry observers would describe it less as a pivot and more as a natural next step for a company that had already spent several years building credibility in diamonds. The move allowed Elizza to participate more fully in the manufacturing chain from stone to setting rather than relying solely on one segment of the business.

This kind of incremental broadening is typical of established players consolidating their position, rather than newer entrants attempting to establish one. It reflected an existing operation extending its relevance within a changing market, rather than a company introducing itself for the first time.

Where the Brand Stands Today

Under the name Elizza Diamonds & Mountings India, the company today operates across two closely linked segments of the jewellery trade: diamond jewellery and premium mountings. This dual positioning has allowed it to serve a broader base of trade partners and clientele, and to be less dependent on the fortunes of any single product category.

Today, Elizza's market standing rests on the continuity of its operations and the relationships built over the years, rather than on rapid or recent growth alone. Its presence in the mountings segment, added after years of establishment in diamonds, is generally read within the trade as a sign of an already established business extending its range, consistent with how established manufacturers in this sector typically grow.

A Founder's Perspective on the Journey

Reflecting on the company's path, Sakkariya has pointed to the original motivation behind starting Elizza, a wish to build something independent of his family's textile background, as the constant thread running through the business's subsequent growth and diversification.

"Coming from a family with a background in the textile business, Bhavik Sakaria developed a keen interest in the diamond and jewellery industry. This passion led to the foundation of Elizza Diamonds & Mountings India in 2017."

Bhavik Uttam Sakaria, Founder, Elizza Diamonds & Mountings India

Context Within the Industry

India's diamond and jewellery manufacturing sector has, over the past decade, seen several independently founded businesses grow from single-category operations into multi-segment enterprises, often expanding from diamonds into allied areas such as mountings, settings, or finished jewellery. Elizza's own path from a diamond jewellery company established in 2017 to a diamonds and mountings business today mirrors this broader pattern of established regional players deepening their presence rather than newer entrants attempting to scale quickly.

Within that context, Elizza's journey places it among the more established names to have undertaken this kind of category expansion, with its current identity as Elizza Diamonds & Mountings India representing the culmination of that longer-term evolution rather than a recent rebrand for its own sake.

About Elizza Diamonds & Mountings India

Established in 2017, Elizza has grown from a diamond jewellery company into Elizza Diamonds & Mountings India, a business now operating across diamonds and premium mountings. The company's expansion into mountings in 2022 built on years of prior establishment in the diamond trade, reflecting a pattern of steady, deliberate growth rather than rapid or recent entry into the market.

Further Information

Founder: Bhavik Uttam Sakaria

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/bhavikk-uttam-sakkariya-6639b9142

Instagram: @elizza_diamonds_india

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.