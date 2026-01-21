Drivevalue Introduces A Smarter Way To Own A Car In Delhi NCR

New Delhi [India], January 20: As rising vehicle prices and long-term financial commitments make car ownership increasingly challenging in urban India, a Delhi NCR–based company is offering an alternative approach. DriveValue, a premium car leasing firm, is seeking to reshape how individuals and families access cars by replacing traditional ownership with a structured leasing model.

Founded by Abhishek Rana and co-owned by Rana along with Prerit Sharma and Sneha Dagar, DriveValue operates across the Delhi NCR region. The company positions itself within a growing segment that views car usage as a service rather than a lifelong asset, especially in a market affected by rapid depreciation and uncertain resale values.

Traditionally, buying a car in India involves high upfront payments or long-term EMIs, followed by concerns around maintenance, depreciation, and resale. DriveValue’s leasing model aims to reduce these uncertainties by offering customers access to new vehicles for a fixed five-year period without the burden of ownership-related risks.

Under the model, customers select a vehicle either from the company’s existing inventory or directly through an authorised showroom. A single upfront payment initiates the lease, after which the customer can use the car without kilometre restrictions. At the end of the five-year term, the vehicle is returned to DriveValue, and the customer receives a pre-agreed return amount.

The lease package includes five years of zero-depreciation insurance, manufacturer warranty coverage, and the first scheduled service at no additional cost. All servicing and repairs are carried out at authorised dealerships or workshops, while customers are responsible for routine maintenance and standard wear and tear.

Documentation requirements are limited to basic KYC details of the primary customer and one additional individual, along with a valid driving licence. According to the company, the process is designed to remain transparent and predictable throughout the lease period.

Industry observers note that such models are gaining attention among professionals and families who prefer flexibility and cost certainty over long-term ownership. By sourcing vehicles directly from authorised showrooms and eliminating resale concerns, DriveValue is attempting to address some of the most common pain points associated with car buying.

DriveValue’s stated mission is to simplify access to cars and make premium vehicles financially practical for Indian households. Its long-term vision includes expanding beyond Delhi NCR while maintaining a focus on transparency and customer-centric operations.

As urban mobility preferences evolve, models like car leasing may play a larger role in redefining vehicle ownership in India’s major cities.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.