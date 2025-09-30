Dr. S. K. Rathor: Transforming Early Childhood Education in India

Dr. S. K. Rathor, Chairman and Managing Director of Sanfort Group of Schools, has been at the forefront of redefining early childhood education in India. What started more than twenty-five years ago as a modest initiative by his wife, Mrs. Kavita Rathor, to give young children a strong foundation, has today grown into Sanfort – a network of over 250 schools spread across three countries. With his vision and leadership, Dr. Rathor has turned a dream into a movement that has transformed the way India perceives preschool education.

From the beginning, innovation has been at the heart of Sanfort. The group introduced technology into classrooms long before it became a norm and created benchmarks by being the first preschool chain in India to integrate the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP) at the preschool level. This pioneering step set Sanfort apart, offering children an inquiry-based and creativity-driven learning environment that moves beyond rote memorization. At Sanfort, children are encouraged to explore, question, problem-solve, and connect their learning to real-life concepts—skills that prepare them not only for school but for life.

Under Dr. Rathor’s leadership, Sanfort has achieved several firsts in the industry. It became the first preschool chain to initiate online classes during the pandemic, ensuring uninterrupted learning during an unprecedented crisis. It also launched Touch ‘n’ Learn technology and Augmented Reality-based curriculum, making education interactive, immersive, and joyful. While technology is an integral part of the Sanfort framework, equal emphasis is placed on holistic development through the school’s ‘Core Value Circle,’ which nurtures sensory and motor skills, creativity, emotional intelligence, and life values.

Dr. Rathor strongly believes that learning in the early years must be free from pressure and stress. Sanfort’s culture ensures that each child feels valued, confident, and safe while developing compassion, empathy, and accountability. This philosophy extends to teachers as well. At Sanfort, teachers are not merely instructors but co-learners and facilitators who collaborate with students and parents. They are empowered with ongoing training, exposure to global teaching practices, and a culture of innovation that keeps them inspired and effective.

Having crossed the milestone of 250 schools, Sanfort now looks to expand further into India’s smaller towns and rural areas while also eyeing new international markets. Dr. Rathor’s mission is clear—to provide world-class education to every child, everywhere.

For him, however, the true reward lies not in numbers or accolades but in the joy reflected in the eyes of children and the satisfaction of parents who witness their young ones flourish. “That is the real achievement,” he says with pride. Being the first preschool chain to bring IB’s Early Years Programme to India, the first to adopt augmented reality in curriculum, and the first to start online classes during the pandemic are milestones he cherishes, but the happiness of nurturing confident, kind, and empathetic children remains his greatest accomplishment.

Dr. S. K. Rathor’s journey is one of vision and innovation, and his legacy is shaping a new generation of learners—curious, compassionate, and future-ready.

