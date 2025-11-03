Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025: Winners List

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 celebrated cinematic brilliance, honouring the best in Indian and international cinema across film, OTT, and television.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Marking a grand celebration of cinematic brilliance, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 honoured excellence across Indian cinema, Indian television and the international film fraternity, while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The event brought together the most distinguished talents from the creative fraternity on one prestigious platform.


Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 celebrated the brilliance of Indian cinema, television and the international film fraternity, paying homage to the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji. The grand celebration, held at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, brought together some of the most distinguished names from the creative industry under one glittering roof. The two-day extravaganza witnessed the presence of India’s most celebrated artists, filmmakers and cultural icons, reaffirming DPIFF’s reputation as the nation’s most prestigious film festival and award ceremony.

The evening came alive with enthralling live performances by Kavita Seth, Kanishk Seth, Stebin Ben, Anjana Padmanabhan, Varun Jain and the electrifying Demolition Crew, who captivated the audience with their soulful renditions and high-energy acts. Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana charmed as hosts, keeping the audience entertained with their trademark humour and effortless camaraderie.


The star-studded night was graced by industry stalwarts including Zeenat Aman, Usha Uthup, Shiamak Davar, Amit Trivedi, Vikrant Massey, Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Dhanshree Verma, Bosco-Caesar, Marzi Pestonji, Deepika Singh, Arjit Taneja and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. Adding an international touch, the biggest highlight of the evening was the appearance of an Oscar-nominated actress from Spain, who flew to India to personally receive her Best International Actress Award for her acclaimed film Emilia Perez.

From glittering red-carpet moments to soulful performances, the ceremony was a celebration of artistic excellence and the enduring spirit of cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 once again stood as a grand testament to the unifying power of films, honouring those who continue to shape India’s cultural and creative legacy. Here’s the complete list of winners:

NO.

CATEGORY

WINNER

1

Best Film

Stree 2

2

Best Actor

Kartik Aaryan

3

Best Actress

Kriti Sanon

4

Best Director

Kabir Khan

5

Producer of the Year

Dinesh Vijan

6

Critics Best Film

Laapataa Ladies

7

Critics Best Actor

Vikrant Massey

8

Critics Best Actress

Nitanshi Goel

9

Critics Best Director

Kiran Rao

10

Best Cinematographer

Kiran Koushik

11

Best Choreographer

Bosco-Caesar

12

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ravi Kishan

13

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jyotika

14

Best Actor in a Negative Role

R. Madhavan

15

Best Actress in a Negative Role

Vidya Balan

16

Best Actor in a Comic Role

Aparshakti Khurana

17

Most Versatile Actor of the Year

Allu Arjun

18

Most Versatile Actress of the Year

Sai Pallavi

19

Performer of the Year – Male

Lakshya Lalwani

20

Performer of the Year – Female

Ananya Panday

21

Film of the Year

Kalki 2898 AD

22

Best International Feature Film

Emilia Pérez

23

Best International Actor

Colman Domingo

24

Best International Actress

Karla Sofía Gascón

25

Best Web Series

Heeramandi

26

Best Actor in a Web Series

Jitendra Kumar

27

Best Actress in a Web Series

Huma Qureshi

28

Best Director (Web Series)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

29

Critics Best Web Series

Panchayat Season 3

30

Critics Best Actor in a Web Series

Varun Dhawan

31

Critics Best Actress in a Web Series

Sonakshi Sinha

32

Critics Best Director (Web Series)

Nikhil Advani

33

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Web Series)

Vivek Oberoi

34

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Web Series)

Sonali Bendre

35

Best Actor in a Negative Role (Web Series)

Jaideep Ahlawat

36

Best Actress in a Negative Role (Web Series)

Raveena Tandon

37

Best Short Film

Jaswanda

38

Best Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad

39

Best Playback Singer – Male

Mohit Chauhan

40

Best Playback Singer – Female

Shilpa Rao

41

Artist of the Year

A. R. Rahman

42

Performer of the Year – Music

Stebin Ben

43

Song of the Year

Ve Haaniyaan

44

Best Background Score

Amit Trivedi

45

Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry

Usha Uthup

46

Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry

Zeenat Aman

47

Excellence in Indian Cinema – 25 Years & Beyond

Shilpa Shetty

48

Television Series of the Year

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

49

Best Actor in a Television Series

Arjit Taneja

50

Best Actress in a Television Series

Deepika Singh

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, you may visit https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 06:53 PM (IST)
