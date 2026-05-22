Creative Edge Highlights Key Design Entrance Opportunities Still Open For Students
Students can still apply for several design entrance exams and portfolio-based admissions beyond NID, NIFT, and UCEED, say experts from Creative Edge.
Every year, lakhs of students appear for major design entrance exams like NID DAT, NIFT Entrance Exam, and UCEED with the dream of building careers in fashion, UI/UX, animation, product design, gaming, visual communication, and digital media.
However, once the primary results are announced, many aspirants assume their opportunities for design admissions are over for the year.
According to experts from Creative Edge by Toprankers, this is one of the biggest misconceptions among students preparing for creative careers after Class 12.
Several reputed institutes and universities across India continue admissions through independent entrance exams, portfolio evaluations, counselling rounds, and studio-based selection processes even after mainstream entrance cycles conclude.
Education mentors say students who remain proactive and informed often secure admissions into strong creative programmes despite missing one major exam cutoff.
Which Design Entrance Exams & University-Level Admissions Are Still Open for Students?
Experts say one of the most common student questions currently is:
“What other design entrance exams can I still apply for after NID or NIFT?”
According to mentors associated with Creative Edge by Toprankers, students still have multiple university-level and institute-level opportunities available across India.
Major Design Entrance Opportunities Students Continue Exploring:
Pearl Academy Entrance Exam
Pearl Academy conducts multiple admission cycles during the academic year, making it one of the more flexible options for design aspirants.
Students Can Apply For:
- Fashion Design
- Communication Design
- Product Design
- Interior Design
- Styling & Creative Direction
The admission process generally includes:
- General Proficiency Test (GPT)
- Design Aptitude Test (DAT)
- Personal Interview
- Portfolio Review
Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED)
SEED is conducted by Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) for B.Des admissions and remains one of the most recognised private university-level design entrance exams in India.
Popular Programmes Include:
- Communication Design
- Fashion Communication
- Industrial Design
- User Experience Design
The selection process includes:
- Entrance test
- Portfolio review
- Studio interaction rounds (Graphic Era University)
UID Design Aptitude Test (UID DAT)
Unitedworld Institute of Design (UID) conducts the UID DAT for admission to its undergraduate design programmes.
Students Commonly Target UID For:
- Transportation Design
- Product Design
- Fashion Design
- Animation & Digital Media
- Interaction Design
Experts say the UID has become increasingly popular among students seeking multidisciplinary design education. (Graphic Era University)
MIT Institute of Design Entrance Exam (MITID DAT)
MIT Institute of Design, Pune, conducts MITID DAT for students seeking admission into design programmes after Class 12.
Courses Students Commonly Apply For:
- Product Design
- User Experience Design
- Communication Design
- Fashion Design
- Animation Design
The institute’s admission process evaluates:
- Design aptitude
- Drawing ability
- Innovation and creative thinking (FindMyCollege)
AIEED (All India Entrance Examination for Design)
AIEED is another national-level design entrance examination accepted by several private design institutes across India.
Experts say many students are still unaware of AIEED despite it being a strong alternative pathway for creative careers.
The examination evaluates:
- Creativity
- Design sensitivity
- General awareness
- Portfolio potential
Srishti Manipal Entrance & Aptitude Test (SMEAT)
Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology conducts SMEAT for admissions into creative and interdisciplinary design programmes.
Students interested in:
- Contemporary art
- Design research
- Visual communication
- Creative technology
- Interdisciplinary design
Often consider Srishti because of its industry-focused and practice-based learning approach.
WUDAT (World University of Design Aptitude Test)
World University of Design (WUD) conducts WUDAT for admissions into multiple undergraduate creative programmes.
Programmes Include:
- Fashion Design
- Product Design
- Communication Design
- Animation & Game Design
- Interior Architecture
Experts say WUDAT has become increasingly visible among students exploring private design universities.
FDDI AIST
The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) conducts AIST for admissions into specialised design and retail programmes.
Students Apply For:
- Footwear Design
- Fashion Design
- Retail & Lifestyle Design
- Leather Goods & Accessories Design
“Can I Still Get Admission Into a Design College After NIFT Results?” Students Frequently Ask
Mentors say this remains one of the most searched questions among design aspirants every year.
According to experts, the answer is yes.
Several institutes continue admissions through:
- Additional counselling rounds
- Spot admissions
- Seat withdrawal vacancies
- Independent aptitude tests
- Direct portfolio evaluations
Students often lose opportunities simply because they stop exploring colleges after one entrance result.
Experts advise aspirants to continuously track:
- Counselling notifications
- Application deadline extensions
- Additional merit lists
- Spot round announcements
- Portfolio submission windows
Students Today Are No Longer Preparing for Just One Exam
According to mentors, design aspirants today increasingly prepare for multiple entrances simultaneously instead of depending on a single examination.
Students Commonly Target:
- NID DAT
- NIFT Entrance Exam
- UCEED
- SEED
- UID DAT
- MITID DAT
- Pearl Academy Entrance Exam
- WUDAT
- SMEAT
- AIEED
- Portfolio-based admissions
This multi-exam strategy helps students:
- Increase admission opportunities
- Reduce pressure from one result
- Explore specialised design domains
- Build stronger backup options
Experts believe this shift is also improving awareness around creative careers among students and parents.
Design Careers in India Are Expanding Rapidly
India’s creative economy is witnessing rapid growth across industries such as:
- Gaming
- Digital media
- Branding
- E-commerce
- Product innovation
- Advertising
- Animation
- Creator economy
- User experience design
Government reports indicate that creative industries are becoming major contributors to innovation and employment generation in India.
Careers Students Are Increasingly Exploring Include:
- UI/UX Design
- Product Design
- Fashion Design
- Animation & Gaming
- Motion Graphics
- Visual Communication
- Creative Technology
- Interaction Design
- Interior Design
Industry reports also suggest rising demand for professionals skilled in visual storytelling, branding, editing, and digital experiences.
“Is Portfolio More Important Than Entrance Exam Marks?” Another Common Student Query
Experts say the answer depends on the institute and programme.
While entrance exam performance remains important for premier institutes, many universities today also place strong emphasis on:
- Creativity
- Portfolio quality
- Observation skills
- Visual thinking
- Storytelling ability
- Interview performance
This is one of the reasons students are increasingly seeking mentorship and structured design entrance coaching support to strengthen both aptitude preparation and portfolio-building.
Mentors say students who consistently practise:
- Sketching
- Observation exercises
- Creative problem-solving
- Storytelling
- Design aptitude questions
often perform better during interviews and studio rounds.
Students Should Continue Exploring Opportunities Instead of Giving Up
Experts strongly advise students not to conclude their admission journey after one exam result.
Several design entrance opportunities and admission pathways remain active throughout the academic season, and students who stay informed often secure strong opportunities in reputed creative programmes.
Creative Edge by Toprankers continues to support aspirants through:
- Mock tests
- Portfolio mentoring
- Studio preparation
- Counselling guidance
- Interview preparation
- Design aptitude practice
- Exam strategy sessions
As India’s design and creative ecosystem continues expanding, mentors believe students who combine creativity with innovation and problem-solving will remain in strong demand across industries in the coming years.
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