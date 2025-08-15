Champions of Tomorrow - India’s Emerging Leader To Watch In 2025

Meet the Emerging Leaders of 2025 who are transforming the face of India with their groundbreaking ideas, bold decisions, and unwavering commitment to change. Spanning industries from cutting-edge technology and creative arts to business innovation and grassroots social reform, these pioneers are pushing boundaries and rewriting success stories. With their passion-fueled journeys and impact-driven visions, they are not only shaping the future of their respective fields but also igniting inspiration for a new generation of dreamers and doers across the nation and beyond.

1. India’s 1st AI Website Design Company – Troika Tech Services, Co-Founded by Godwin Pinto

Something is missing in your business. It’s not more ads, more staff, or more discounts. It’s AI and without it, your website is costing you customers every single day.

Over 95% of Indian businesses are stuck with outdated, boring and static websites that sits idle while competitors move ahead with AI-powered platforms. Before any AI tool, put AI into your website, it’s the frontline of your business.

If your site isn’t smart, fast & selling 24/7, you’re already losing customers to AI-powered competitors.

Troika Tech, is shattering this cycle as India’s first AI Website Design Company.

Convert 2–3X more visitors into buyers, make an AI Website Plus get SupaAgent by Troika

Tech its very own AI Agent

Why should you Re-Design?

- Businesses using outdated tech grow 50% slower

- AI boosts conversions by up to 300%

- 80% of buyers visit a website before making a purchase

AI is here

In months, not years, it will decide which businesses will lead the market and which will vanish

Will your Business be among the leaders?

Get in touch to upgrade:- https://troikatech.in/ Call or WhatsApp: 9821211755

2. Stanley Simon: The Technovator Behind Asia’s First Community Exchange -Libertas

Stanley Simon, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of Libertas, is revolutionizing the way Asia views finance, trade, and shared prosperity. Libertas, Asia’s first Community Exchange Project, is more than a fintech innovation—it’s a transformative movement with a clear roadmap to reach a USD 450 million valuation by 2027.

Global Vision, Local Empowerment

Stanley’s journey spans India, Dubai, the Middle East, Far East, Australia, the United States, and Africa. His diverse roles as trainer, missionary, educator, and international project leader have given him a unique perspective on how financial systems impact communities. This experience fuels Libertas’s mission to democratize opportunities, build trust-based ecosystems, and put economic power in the hands of people—not corporations.

Author & Change-Maker

A prolific writer, Stanley has authored The Lost Ship, Nothing Is Impossible with Them, Stanley’s Sunday Musings, and Understanding the World of Crypto. His works reflect his belief that vision with action drives change, aligning perfectly with Libertas’s philosophy.

Engineering Accessible Finance

As CTO, Stanley leads the creation of secure, multilingual exchange platforms tailored for farmers, shopkeepers, gig workers, and entrepreneurs. By merging blockchain technology with financial literacy programs, he ensures communities are not just connected but truly empowered.

Challenging the Norm

Stanley’s call to action is clear: “The next financial revolution will be built by people who dare to own their tomorrow.” With Libertas, he is not just predicting change—he’s building it.

3. Dr. Sarika Srivastava: Inspiring Minds & Redefining Culture in 2025

Dr. Sarika Srivastava is a dynamic academician, researcher, author, speaker, and social activist who has dedicated her career to empowering minds and shaping futures. With expertise in delivering business management knowledge to graduate and postgraduate students across Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Mumbai, she blends intellect with compassion, ensuring her students gain skills, values, and vision for success.

Beyond the classroom, Dr. Srivastava shines in the fashion world, earning accolades like India Brainy Beauty and winning hearts through her social work, women empowerment initiatives, and awareness campaigns. She is living proof that patience, hard work, dedication, and courage can turn dreams into reality.

In 2025, her perspective on “Cultural Transformation in 2025: A Global Shift,” Dr. Sarika Srivastava examines how the world is redefining identity, creativity, and connection in the modern era. She reflects on Stephen R. Covey’s words, “Strength lies in differences, not in similarities,” highlighting that diversity is the cornerstone of sustainable progress.

Her article explores how cultures are merging heritage with modernity—reviving indigenous art forms, integrating traditional textiles into sustainable fashion, and preserving endangered languages through AI-generated storytelling. She details how technology, including augmented and virtual reality, is making cultural experiences more immersive, from digital museum tours to interactive performing arts.

Dr. Srivastava underscores the influence of global migration and digital connectivity, noting that these forces have accelerated cultural exchange, enriched traditions, and encouraged cross-genre collaborations—whether it’s African beats fused with K-pop or classical Indian dance enhanced with augmented reality.

Her analysis goes beyond trends, calling for a balance between innovation and long-standing values. She argues that true transformation is not about discarding the past, but about honoring heritage while making it relevant for future generations.

4. Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya – Indian Thinker Uniting Science, Morality & Peace

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, a distinguished physician, philosopher, and humanitarian from Tripura, India, is redefining the link between science, ethics, and global peace. An MBBS and MD in Physiology graduate from RIMS, Imphal, he earned his Post MD–PhD through the ICMR Fellowship at KGMU, Lucknow. He currently working as a faculty in a medical institute at kolkata.

As an acclaimed author, Dr. Baidya has written A Path to World Peace, Morality Beyond Human Brain, and Universal Ethics and World Peace, emphasizing compassion, non-violence, and morality as the foundations of a harmonious world. His groundbreaking view that morality is a biological attribute offers a scientific basis for ethical behavior.

He actively promotes moral education in school curricula to nurture compassionate, responsible future leaders.

Recognized globally, Dr. Baidya has received over 50 prestigious awards, including the Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Peace Award and the Asia Peace Prize, and holds certifications from institutions like Harvard and Yale. His life’s mission blends medical science with moral philosophy to inspire unity, ethics, and peace worldwide.

5. Javed Ibrahim Shaikh: A Visionary in Real Estate, Sports, and Social Leadership

Javed Ibrahim Shaikh is a multifaceted leader making an impact in real estate, sports, and community development. As founder of Kanchan Builders & Developers, he is currently leading a tenant-focused redevelopment project in Diva, championing inclusive, community-first housing solutions.

An IGBC-certified expert and recipient of the 2015 Green Building Congress Award, Shaikh has been featured in The Times of India for his expertise in MEP consulting, budget planning, and construction execution. His career began in the 1990s entertainment industry, contributing to prestigious events like the Filmfare Awards, Femina Miss India, and Michael Jackson’s world tours.

In 1999, he transitioned to real estate with East India Earth Movers Pvt. Ltd., delivering 51 affordable homes in Thane. Over two decades, he has executed landmark projects across Navi Mumbai and Thane, including large-scale SRA developments and the 700-flat Sudama Regency in Diva.

Beyond real estate, Shaikh owns Team Golden Group, a rising T20 cricket franchise. With plans to expand overseas and enter politics, he remains committed to sustainable housing, inclusive growth, and grassroots empowerment.

6. Mr. Bhadrik Panchal – India’s Leading Business Coach, Digital Mentor & Motivational Speaker

Mr. Bhadrik Panchal stands among India’s most trusted business coaches, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs with vision, strategy, and sustainable growth. With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, business coaching, and motivational speaking, he has mentored countless startups and small business owners to achieve remarkable success.

Through his powerful “1000 Vyapari Mission”, featured in 100+ media platforms in 2025, Bhadrik aims to help 1,000 small business owners achieve 7-figure growth by 2027. His expertise spans Meta Ads, Google Ads, SEO, social media marketing, and personal branding, making him a go-to digital mentor for entrepreneurs across India.

Guided by his inspiring philosophy, “Naam Nahi, Misaal Bano”, Bhadrik transforms challenges into opportunities. As a motivational speaker in Ahmedabad, he delivers impactful sessions at colleges, business forums, and entrepreneur communities, inspiring action and innovation.

An active content creator on Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, he shares daily business tips and motivational insights, shaping the mindset and strategies of India’s next generation of entrepreneurs.

From mindset shifts to marketing mastery, Mr. Bhadrik Panchal is redefining how India builds businesses in the digital age.

7. Ms. Glamika Patel: A Manobal Maharathi who is Breaking Barriers and Empowering Indian Minds

In 2025, India’s motivational and leadership space is witnessing a remarkable transformation with the rise of Ms. Glamika Patel — a Certified Mind Trainer, Life Coach, Counsellor, Healer, Brain Science Expert, and Motivational Speaker. Serving voluntarily at M/s Manobal Maharath Services, Glamika has devoted her life to erasing negativity, enhancing positivity, and empowering individuals to achieve personal and professional success.

Breaking barriers, Glamika is India’s first transgender Memory Trainer certified by the Indian Memory Sports Council, making her a symbol of courage, inclusivity, and resilience. She has been honored with over 10 national and international awards, including the “Woman of Excellency” Award from actress Isha Koppikar and the “Outstanding Counsellor & Spiritual Healer” Award from actress Divya Dutta.

Trained by renowned coaches from India and abroad, Glamika envisions organizing high-energy workshops in Chhattisgarh and across India, inspired by global icons like Tony Robbins. She offers free online and offline training, impacting students, professionals, entrepreneurs, homemakers, and especially the LGBTQIA+ community.

Currently pursuing her MSc in Psychology, Glamika continues to refine her skills; using powerful yet simple tools to unlock human potential. Her dedication, compassion, and strategic thinking make her a true Manobal Maharathi. She is a leader shaping India’s future and rewriting the narrative of leadership.

8. Chandan Sharma – Visionary Entrepreneur & Founder of DealsBarter

Chandan Sharma, with 4 years of experience (2021–2025) in the automobile service industry and over 13 years in banking, embodies determination and innovation. Holding a Bachelor’s in Computer Science and an MBA in Marketing Management from Punjab Technical University, he rose from an entry-level banking role to senior positions before venturing into entrepreneurship.

With limited resources, Chandan successfully launched multiple ventures and now leads DealsBarter—India’s premier online barter exchange platform.

DealsBarter enables individuals and businesses to exchange goods and services without money, reducing costs while fostering sustainability. The platform offers easy item/service listings, secure user profiles, and a transparent negotiation system to ensure fair exchanges. It caters to a wide range of categories, including electronics, household items, professional services, and more.

Its mission is to build a vibrant, eco-conscious community where unused resources find new value. By encouraging reuse, reducing waste, and promoting direct trade, DealsBarter delivers environmental benefits, economic savings, and stronger social connections.

Through this venture, Chandan is redefining commerce into a model that is collaborative, sustainable, and accessible to everyone.

9. CA (Dr) Manoj Kumar Agrawal – Founder & CEO of Manoj Mohan & Associates, Leading Chartered Accountant Firm in Noida

CA (Dr) Manoj Kumar Agrawal, a distinguished Chartered Accountant since 1996, is the visionary Founder & CEO of Manoj Mohan & Associates, an ISO 9001:2015 certified and MSME-registered CA firm based in Noida. With 26+ years of expertise in the field of auditing, taxation, and compliance, he has built a brand synonymous with trust, transparency, and financial excellence.

Under his leadership, Manoj Mohan & Associates offers a complete spectrum of professional services, including various Audits, Internal Audit, ISO Audit, GST, TDS, Taxation, digital and online Accounting, Secretarial Services, International Taxations, litigation under different acts. Complete solution of financial and statutory requirements of an entity. With a PAN India reach and branches in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Pune, and Bengaluru, the firm operates with a highly skilled team of 30+ professionals delivering unmatched precision in revenue audits, pre & post audits, concurrent audits, annual accounts, and statutory compliance.

Empanelled with the CAG, RBI, and several prestigious organizations, the firm also holds peer review certification, ensuring the highest quality standards. Dr. Agrawal, a former Chairman of ICAI Noida Branch (2013–14) and doctorate holder in Accounting, is also known for his contributions to social causes through Lions Club, Gaushala Noida, and Agrawal Mitra Mandal.

Recognized among India’s Top 100 Auditors and ranked 67th by WHO are India’s Top Auditors magazine (2014), Manoj Mohan & Associates continues to lead as one of the most trusted CA firms in India.

Contact Information

Manoj Mohan & Associates

F-18A, , Sector 27, Noida, UP 201301

mmaca.org

mma.ca@rediff.com | mmasince99@gmail.com

+91 98110 18596 | 0120 4314255

10. Dr. Samrat Ray: Global Economist Driving Grassroots Transformation

Dr. Samrat Ray, PhD in Economics from the prestigious Peter the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University, Russia (world’s top 100), is an internationally recognised economist, academician, and author with over 200 high-impact publications in Scopus and Web of Science, highly cited books, and international patents. A recipient of the Russian Government Scholarship, he has worked extensively on grant-linked projects in economics, data science, supply chain, and poverty alleviation. His collaborations with eminent economist Dr. Elena Korchagina are widely cited across global academic circles.

With 15 years of experience across Europe, Russia, and the Middle East, Dr. Ray’s impactful research spans poverty eradication, skill-based education, health, sustainability, and SDGs 1, 2, and 3. A strong proponent of the National Education Policy (NEP) and Viksit Bharat, he leads grassroots initiatives in Maharashtra under NSDC, Digital Skills, and Sector Skill Councils to empower marginalised youth.

His recent book on Marketing Management, launched at the Pune Book Fair, reflects his commitment to blending research excellence with practical applications. Dr. Ray stands as a symbol of how globally rooted scholarship, when combined with ethical, inclusive action, can transform communities and shape a resilient, skilled India.

