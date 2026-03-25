Siliguri, West Bengal, India: In a country where career confusion remains widespread outside metropolitan hubs, SelfUp Community is emerging as a scalable solution from an unexpected origin. Founded in December 2022 in Siliguri, the bootstrapped platform has grown to over 10,000 active learners in three years and has enabled more than 5,000 employment and income outcomes across industries.

The initiative focuses on connecting skill development directly to real income pathways, particularly for youth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Comeback Story with an Impact

The founders began their entrepreneurial journey during college with Porashona.com, an online tuition platform serving students across West Bengal. The venture scaled to 1,000 monthly learners before shutting down due to resource limitations.

After professional stints in separate careers, the founders reunited following the COVID-19 pandemic with a refined understanding of India’s youth challenges.

“We realised that the problem was not lack of talent,” Akash shared. “The real gap was between learning and earning.”

This insight shaped the creation of SelfUp Community, designed to ensure that skill acquisition translates into income opportunities.

Addressing Career Confusion in Non-Metro India

Across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India, students often face limited exposure to high-income skills, affordable mentorship, and structured earning opportunities. While many digital platforms focus on theoretical learning, few provide a direct pathway from skill acquisition to income generation.

SelfUp Community addresses this disconnect by creating an integrated ecosystem where learning is directly aligned with earning. The platform enables learners to acquire in-demand skills, gain practical exposure, receive mentorship, and explore income avenues such as freelancing, affiliate-based earning, and creator-driven opportunities.

By focusing on affordability and accessibility, the initiative ensures that high-income skill training remains within reach for ambitious youth beyond metropolitan cities.

Tangible Outcomes on the Ground

One learner from a non-metro engineering college joined the community to explore digital freelancing. Within months of completing training and mentorship sessions, the learner secured consistent project-based income online, reducing financial dependency on family.

Such stories reflect the organisation’s broader approach of enabling practical income outcomes alongside skill building.

Community-Led, Funding-Free Growth

SelfUp Community has been built entirely without venture capital funding. Its growth model relies on community trust, affordability, and measurable outcomes.

Operating from a Tier-3 city, the platform challenges the perception that impactful education innovation must originate from metro ecosystems.

Long-Term Vision

SelfUp Community aims to impact over one million lives by building one of India’s strongest skill-to-income ecosystems for youth beyond metro cities.

With the belief that every learner can become an earner, the platform continues to scale its network across students, educators, and affiliates.

About SelfUp Community

SelfUp Community is a bootstrapped skill development and income enablement platform founded in December 2022 in Siliguri, West Bengal. With over 10,000 active learners and 5,000+ employment and income outcomes enabled, it focuses on empowering Tier-2 and Tier-3 youth across India.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.