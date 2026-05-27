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HomeNewsIndiaRift In Sunetra Pawar’s NCP? Chhagan Bhujbal Clashes With Senior Leader

Rift In Sunetra Pawar’s NCP? Chhagan Bhujbal Clashes With Senior Leader

The meeting was convened to discuss the selection of candidates for the upcoming polls and deliberate on several internal party matters.

By : Vaibhav Parab | Updated at : 27 May 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NCP meeting reveals internal discord over candidate selection.
  • Tatkare cited lack of leader support, Bhujbal objected.
  • Parth Pawar exited before Tatkare's speech.
  • Praful Patel missed meeting, citing prior engagement.

A key meeting of Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar witnessed visible signs of internal discord ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections.

The meeting was convened to discuss the selection of candidates for the upcoming polls and deliberate on several internal party matters. However, according to sources, tensions escalated during the discussion, leading to a sharp verbal exchange between senior leaders Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal.

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Sunil Tatkare Claims Lack Of Support

Sources said the disagreement began after Sunil Tatkare expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as a lack of support from party leaders during difficult political situations. He reportedly questioned why only a few leaders were left to face criticism while others, including MLAs and senior leadership, stayed silent.

Chhagan Bhujbal objected to the issue being raised during an internal strategy meeting, saying such matters should not have been discussed in that forum. This reportedly led to a heated argument between the two leaders.

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Amid the tense atmosphere, Parth Pawar walked out of the meeting just before Sunil Tatkare began his speech.

Senior party leader Praful Patel was also absent from the meeting. Clarifying his absence, Patel reportedly informed party members that he could not attend due to a pre-scheduled engagement, details of which had already been communicated to the party leadership.

The developments have attracted political attention because both Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel were recently missing from the party’s national executive list submitted to the Election Commission of India, fueling speculation about internal tensions within the party.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main reason for the internal discord at the Nationalist Congress Party meeting?

Discord arose during a meeting to select candidates for upcoming elections. Tensions escalated during discussions about internal party matters, leading to a verbal exchange between leaders.

Who were the senior leaders involved in the verbal exchange?

The sharp verbal exchange was between senior leaders Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal. The disagreement reportedly began over Tatkare's concerns about lack of support from party leaders.

Why has the absence of Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the Election Commission list attracted political attention?

Their absence from the party's national executive list submitted to the Election Commission has fueled speculation about internal tensions within the Nationalist Congress Party.

Did anyone leave the meeting early?

Yes, Parth Pawar walked out of the meeting just before Sunil Tatkare began his speech amidst the tense atmosphere.

Published at : 27 May 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Sunetra Pawar Maharashtra' CHHAGAN BHUJBAL
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