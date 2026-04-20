Two of Kolkata's most respected educational institutions have come together to build something the city hasn't seen before. The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society, with over 70 years of academic distinction, and NSHM Knowledge Campus, Kolkata, with more than 20 years of industry-aligned education, bring a combined 90-year legacy to establish Bhawanipur Global Campus, a next-generation institution built for a globally connected world. The campus holds NAAC A+ accreditation, is affiliated to MAKAUT, and carries AICTE approval, reflecting decades of earned institutional credibility.

What 90 Years Adds Up To

The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society's seven decades stand on consistent academic outcomes, principled governance, and a culture that takes discipline and merit seriously. NSHM's 20 years bring a sharper employability focus – a curriculum developed in dialogue with industry, skill-building woven into learning from the start, and programmes that have kept pace with emerging fields.

Together, they bring what most new institutions spend decades working toward: faculty experience, genuine industry relationships, active alumni networks, and the kind of institutional credibility that opens doors for students.

As Mr Miraj D. Shah, Senior Vice President of The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society, puts it: 'Our vision with Bhawanipur Global Campus is to honour the strength of our legacy while embracing the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape. Education today must empower students to think beyond boundaries while staying grounded in values."

What the Campus Offers

Industries' actual trajectory shapes the programmes, incorporating specialisations and certifications that employers acknowledge. Labs and learning spaces are designed for practical work. International academic collaborations provide students with research opportunities, exchange programmes and globally recognised certifications.

Industry engagement is embedded in the academic calendar – workshops, live projects, expert sessions and direct interactions with senior professionals, including CXO-level discussions. Mobility programmes and global immersion opportunities give students time to experience different professional and cultural environments. Internships are part of the degree, not tacked on at the end.

Placement support draws on years of institutional partnerships across sectors. Applied training, design thinking, live case studies, and real business problems run through the programmes so that graduates arrive at work ready to contribute, not just qualified on paper.

The Institution

Bhawanipur Global Campus caters to students seeking an education that thrives in a competitive, fast-paced world. For students in Kolkata and for those who choose Kolkata to study, it offers something most institutions take a generation to build.

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