The funeral ceremonies in Tehran honored former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They began on Friday at the Grand Mosalla complex.
Khamenei's 14-Month-Old Granddaughter's Tiny Coffin Symbolises Heavy Grief At Tehran Funeral. PICS
A tiny coffin carrying Khamenei's 14-month-old granddaughter drew mourners' attention as thousands gathered in Tehran for his state funeral.
- Thousands mourned former Supreme Leader Khamenei and family in Tehran.
- His 14-month-old granddaughter's tiny coffin drew poignant tributes.
- Mourners chanted
- Six-day procession concludes with Mashhad burial July 9.
Thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran on Friday as Iran began funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with scenes of grief unfolding at the Grand Mosalla complex. While the procession honoured several members of Khamenei's family killed in the February 28 airstrike, it was the tiny coffin of his 14-month-old granddaughter that became one of the most poignant images of the ceremony.
Khamenei's coffin, draped in the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran and topped with his signature black turban, was carried into the sprawling prayer complex as crowds packed the venue. Arranged nearby were the coffins of relatives who were also killed in the strike, including his eldest daughter, his son-in-law, and the wife of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
Tiny Coffin Draws Silent Tributes
Among the flag-draped coffins, the smallest belonged to 14-month-old Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani. A framed photograph of the child was placed beside her coffin, prompting many mourners to pause in silence before continuing with the funeral procession.
The image of the infant's casket became an emotional focal point during the ceremony, reflecting the personal losses suffered by Khamenei's family alongside the broader national mourning. The child's coffin, covered with Iran's tricolour flag, stood in stark contrast to the larger coffins surrounding it.
Cucu perempuan berusia 14 bulan itu tidak meninggalkan kakeknya, Imam Ayatollah Syahid Seyed Ali Khamenei, sendirian…— Iran Embassy in Indonesia (@IraninIndonesia) July 3, 2026
Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani 🌹 pic.twitter.com/BIoqI5NL2p
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Thousands Gather As Funeral Begins
The state funeral drew massive crowds to Tehran, with thousands dressed in black entering the Grand Mosalla complex soon after its gates opened. Many carried red banners, a symbol traditionally associated with calls for vengeance, while chants echoed across the gathering.
According to AFP, mourners repeatedly shouted "death to America" and "revenge, revenge" as they paid their respects. The ceremony blended mourning with expressions of defiance, reflecting the heightened emotions surrounding the deaths.
Senior Iranian leaders, military commanders, clerics and foreign delegations attended the funeral. President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen in tears while paying tribute to the late leader, underscoring the solemn mood that prevailed throughout the event.
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Six-Day Farewell Across Iran
Friday's ceremony marked the beginning of a six-day public farewell for Khamenei. His remains will be taken through several cities in Iran as well as neighbouring Iraq before the final burial.
Funeral events are scheduled in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6 and 7, with the burial set to take place in Mashhad on July 9.
The nationwide procession is expected to draw large crowds throughout the week as Iran bids farewell to its former Supreme Leader.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was the subject of the funeral ceremonies in Tehran?
What was a poignant image during Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral?
The tiny coffin of his 14-month-old granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, became a poignant image. A framed photograph was placed beside her casket, drawing silent tributes.
How long will the farewell ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei last?
The public farewell for Ayatollah Khamenei is scheduled to last six days. His remains will travel through several cities in Iran and Iraq before the final burial on July 9 in Mashhad.
Who else was honored at the funeral ceremonies?
The ceremonies also honored several members of Khamenei's family killed in a February 28 airstrike. These included his eldest daughter, son-in-law, and the wife of Iran's new Supreme Leader.