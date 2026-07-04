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Centre Issues Notice To Telegram, Directs Immediate Take Down Of Pirated Films, OTT Content
The Centre has issued a notice to Telegram over piracy concerns, directing the messaging app to immediately take down pirated films and OTT content from its platform. Additionally, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Telegram to submit an action taken report in this regard within 15 days.
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