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English NewsNewsIndiaCentre Issues Notice To Telegram, Directs Immediate Take Down Of Pirated Films, OTT Content

Centre Issues Notice To Telegram, Directs Immediate Take Down Of Pirated Films, OTT Content

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)

The Centre has issued a notice to Telegram over piracy concerns, directing the messaging app to immediately take down pirated films and OTT content from its platform. Additionally, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Telegram to submit an action taken report in this regard within 15 days.  

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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