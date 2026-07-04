Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Cape Verde Players Take Selfies With Messi After Epic FIFA World Cup 2026 Battle

WATCH: Cape Verde Players Take Selfies With Messi After Epic FIFA World Cup 2026 Battle

Cape Verde players queued for selfies with Lionel Messi after pushing Argentina to extra time in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time.
  • Lionel Messi scored opener, his seventh tournament goal.
  • Cape Verde players captured post-match photos with Lionel Messi.

Messi Takes Pictures With Cape Verde Players: Cape Verde may have fallen just short of a famous FIFA World Cup 2026 upset, but the tournament debutants earned admiration with a spirited display against Argentina before sharing a memorable post-match moment with Lionel Messi. They pushed the reigning world champions all the way in their Round of 32 clash, taking the contest into extra time before eventually suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat. After the final whistle, however, the competitive edge gave way to admiration as several Cape Verde players waited patiently to capture a special memory with the Argentine captain.

Videos from the stadium showed Messi surrounded by Cape Verde's players once he had completed his media interviews.

One after another, they posed for photographs with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, creating a heartwarming scene that quickly caught the attention of football fans on social media.

Messi Delivers Again As Argentina Survive Scare

Although Cape Verde impressed throughout the contest, Messi once again proved to be Argentina's driving force when it mattered most.

The veteran forward opened the scoring with an excellent first touch before finishing from a tight angle to register his seventh goal of the tournament.

Also Check: IShowSpeed Loses It After Messi's Stunning FIFA World Cup Goal Against Cape Verde

He also played an influential role from set-piece situations as Argentina found two more goals to edge past determined opponents and secure their place in the Round of 16.

The performance also reinforced how heavily Lionel Scaloni's side continue to rely on their captain.

Argentina struggled to generate attacking momentum without Messi, with many of their most dangerous moves flowing through the No. 10. Whether from open play, free-kicks or corners, the team repeatedly looked to him for inspiration.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, earned widespread praise for their resilient display.

Their disciplined defensive structure frustrated the world champions for long spells, while goalkeeper Vozinha produced another outstanding performance to deny Messi on multiple occasions and keep Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez largely quiet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Lionel Messi and the Cape Verde players after their World Cup match?

After the match, several Cape Verde players waited patiently to take photos with Lionel Messi in the mixed zone. This created a heartwarming scene that gained social media attention.

What was the outcome of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Cape Verde?

Argentina defeated tournament debutants Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time during their Round of 32 clash. Cape Verde pushed the reigning world champions all the way.

How did Lionel Messi perform in Argentina's match against Cape Verde?

Messi opened the scoring with his seventh tournament goal and was Argentina's driving force. He also played an influential role in set-piece situations, helping secure Argentina's Round of 16 spot.

How did Cape Verde perform against Argentina in their World Cup match?

Cape Verde delivered a spirited and resilient display, pushing the world champions into extra time. Their disciplined defense and goalkeeper Vozinha frustrated Argentina for long spells.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jul 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Argentina Vs Cape Verde
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: Cape Verde Players Take Selfies With Messi After Epic FIFA World Cup 2026 Battle
WATCH: Cape Verde Players Take Selfies With Messi After Epic FIFA World Cup 2026 Battle
Football
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Surprise For Venezuelan Survivor Is Winning Hearts Worldwide
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Surprise For Venezuelan Survivor Is Winning Hearts Worldwide
Football
Colombia Edge Ghana To Book Final FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Spot
Colombia Edge Ghana To Book Final FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Spot
Football
WATCH: IShowSpeed Loses It After Messi's Stunning FIFA World Cup Goal Against Cape Verde
WATCH: IShowSpeed Loses It After Messi's Stunning FIFA World Cup Goal Against Cape Verde
Advertisement

Videos

JUST IN: Panel Discusses Public Mourning in Iran Amid Unverified Claims
BREAKING: Panel Discusses Diplomatic Significance of Reported Tehran Ceremony
ALERT: J&K Administration Urges Pilgrims to Travel Only on Registered Dates
BREAKING: Unverified Reports Claim State Funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader
BREAKING: Moving KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Bengaluru, All Occupants Rescued
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget