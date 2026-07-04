PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 480-Crore Jodhpur Airport Terminal: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister inaugurated Jodhpur airport terminal and modified UDAN.

New terminal cost ₹480 crore, enhancing regional tourism and trade.

UDAN scheme allocated ₹28,840 crore for strengthening regional air connectivity.

PM Modi launching ₹1.06 lakh crore projects in Balotra.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport and launched the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme during his visit to Rajasthan.





Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present with him on the occasion.





Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Balotra at around 12:15 pm, where he will dedicate, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth approximately ₹1.06 lakh crore.





PM Modi will also address a public gathering in Balotra after unveiling the projects.





Spanning an area of approximately 23,000 square meters, the terminal will be capable of handling a passenger load of 2 million annually. Meanwhile, a provision of approximately ₹28,840 crore has been made to strengthen regional air connectivity over the next 10 years under the UDAN scheme.





According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the project has been developed at a total cost of ₹480 crore. The new Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. It is equipped with modern passenger amenities to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience.





According to the release, architecturally inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal seamlessly blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design. Sustainability has been integral to the terminal's design, with features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and green building practices aimed at achieving a 5-Star GRIHA rating. The inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport will provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation in the region.





The press release further noted that in a major boost to the aviation sector, with a particular focus on regional connectivity. This marks a significant leap forward in India's civil aviation landscape and will further advance the vision of "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik".





With an allocation of ₹28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development. It focuses on multiple strategic components designed to ensure comprehensive and sustainable connectivity.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)