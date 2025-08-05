Turning 25 with purpose, Psychology Author Paras Panjwani has launched a series of digital Mental Health Toolkits aimed at making emotional wellness support accessible, credible, and affordable for individuals across India.

Designed as self-paced digital resources rooted in psychological principles, each toolkit acts as a guided support package. These resources address common emotional challenges such as anxiety, heartbreak, low confidence, or depression recovery. The goal is clear: to offer meaningful psychological support for individuals seeking structure, insight, and emotional tools, whether or not they are currently in therapy.

“In a country where mental health remains stigmatized or inaccessible to many, I wanted to offer something that felt personal, real, and grounded in psychology, not just motivation,” says Panjwani, who is steadily emerging as a fresh voice in the mental wellness space.

While these toolkits are grounded in psychological frameworks, they are intended to act as a support system rather than a substitute for professional therapy. Each toolkit is priced at just ₹299, making them more affordable than a typical food delivery order and significantly more meaningful.

In a further effort to contribute meaningfully to the mental health ecosystem, every 10th sale will be donated to a verified mental health NGO in India. This aligns each personal purchase with a larger movement for collective well-being.

Paras Panjwani’s credibility in the field stems not only from academic grounding but also from his debut book, Shift Your Perspective: Navigating Life Through Different Perspectives. The book introduced readers to his practical yet thought-provoking approach to personal transformation.

Panjwani’s growing public voice is matched by his free emotional wellness community, The Perspective Shift Club, which delivers regular insights and clarity tools via email and Medium. This further extends his mission to make mental support more reachable for all.

With structured resources, a growing digital presence, and a message of psychological empowerment, Paras Panjwani is fast becoming a new kind of voice in India’s mental wellness space. He blends lived experience with formal training and a deep commitment to social impact.

The Mental Health Toolkits are now live at paraspanjwani.com/toolkits

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.