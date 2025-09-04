Astro Diet Vs. Modern Diet: Can Planets Guide Our Plates?

As India battles rising cases of diabetes, PCOS and obesity, a new conversation is emerging at the intersection of science and spirituality. While modern nutrition focuses on calories, macros and lifestyle changes, renowned astrologer Dr. Virender Sahni and clinical nutritionist Dt. Pratibha Mahajan believe that food is also energy - influenced by planetary rhythms and cosmic alignments. In this dialogue, they explore how combining astrology with diet can create a more personalised, holistic approach to healing that goes beyond what conventional diets often achieve.

Can planets also guide us beyond diabetes, PCOS and obesity, where modern diet approaches often seem to fail?

Astro Dr. Virender Sahni’s Perspective:

Astrology sees chronic health issues not just as medical problems but as signs of planetary imbalance. It teaches us that the timing of meals, the type of food and even small rituals can affect how our body responds. For instance, lighter foods during waning moons aid cleansing, while nourishing meals in waxing phases support strength. Grains, seeds and spices are also seen as carriers of planetary energy. In this sense, food is not just nutrition; it’s energy aligned with cosmic rhythms.

Dietician Pratibha Mahajan’s Perspective:

From my experience, diabetes, PCOS and obesity mostly come from sedentary lifestyles, refined foods like white rice and packaged snacks, hormonal imbalance and stress. That’s why modern diets usually focus on calorie restriction, low glycemic foods, balanced macros and exercise. And yes, these strategies work, but often only up to a point.

But with Astro-Diet, I’ve noticed a big difference. A regular diet plan can give about 70–80% results, but when we bring in planetary alignment, balancing both the food and the timing, those results often go up to 95–99%. The best part is, people find it easier to follow because it feels personalised and in tune with their rhythm.

India is called the Diabetes Capital of the World. Can astrology provide a solution where modern diets seem to fail?

Astro Dr. Virender Sahni’s Perspective:

Astrology sees India’s diabetes challenge not just as a health issue but as a sign of collective imbalance. On an individual level, it doesn’t just guide what you eat, but also when and how, aligning meals with cosmic rhythms. This timing is something modern diets often overlook. For people stuck in cycles of relapse, planetary guidance adds discipline and awareness that works with their natural tendencies instead of against them.

Dietician Pratibha Mahajan’s Perspective:

India’s diabetes problem is real and it’s grown worse over time because of our high-carb diets, overuse of wheat and the pesticides and chemicals that reduce the natural nutrition in our food. That’s why so many of us today deal with gluten or lactose intolerance along with diabetes.

Modern diets can help, but they often rely on short-term restrictions; they control the problem for a while but don’t solve it permanently. In the Astro-Diet program, we create a complete plan: macros and micronutrients are balanced, deficiencies are corrected and at the same time, foods are chosen in sync with planetary rhythms.

Saturn is said to favour sesame and Venus is drawn to sweets. Can eating planetary foods really replace pills & powders?

Astro Dr. Virender Sahni’s Perspective:

Every planet is linked to certain foods. Sesame is connected with endurance and strength, while sweets relate to pleasure and energy. These foods, taken consciously and in moderation, are seen as natural ways to strengthen or balance planetary energies. They’re not substitutes for medicines, but they can support overall healing and well-being.

Dietician Pratibha Mahajan’s Perspective:

Sesame seeds are a powerhouse of calcium, magnesium, iron and healthy fats, all vital for bone strength and metabolism. When it comes to sweets, I don’t mean refined sugar. Traditional sweets made with jaggery and ghee, in moderation, can actually energise you without causing sudden sugar spikes.

Medicines are often necessary for short-term management, but the real cure lies in food. When you follow a structured plan, where the right foods are eaten at the right times, your reliance on pills gradually reduces.

Modern detox diets are seasonal. Astrology also speaks of planetary timings and lunar phases. Can the two align?

Astro Dr. Virender Sahni’s Perspective:

Yes, they complement each other beautifully. Astrology explains how the moon’s phases affect our digestion, moods and body fluids. Waning phases are ideal for lighter meals, cleansing and letting go, while waxing phases are better for nourishment and recovery. When we combine these rhythms with seasonal detox foods, the results become more effective and lasting.

Dietician Pratibha Mahajan’s Perspective:

Seasonal detox diets already make sense because they use local, lighter foods that match the body’s natural needs. But when we bring in lunar phases, the rhythm becomes even stronger. For example, during waning phases, lighter meals and more hydration help the body flush out toxins. During waxing phases, nutrient-dense meals help rebuild energy. In Astro-Diet, this alignment creates a lifestyle rhythm instead of just a temporary detox and that’s why people find it easier to maintain.

Is there such a thing as planetary fasting, avoiding foods ruled by afflicted planets?

Astro Dr. Virender Sahni’s Perspective:

Yes, astrology has long suggested fasting or avoiding certain foods when planets are weak or troubled. For example, cutting down on dairy and sweets when Venus is imbalanced or reducing spice when Mars is overactive. It’s about restoring balance rather than completely giving up food.

Dietician Pratibha Mahajan’s Perspective:

In modern diets, too, fasting has become common, intermittent fasting, 3-day fasting and even water fasting. These approaches help metabolism reset and improve insulin sensitivity. But when we combine this with planetary fasting, as in Astro-Diet, the results are often better. Blood sugar stabilises, inflammation reduces and people find it easier to stay disciplined because the fasting has a purpose and meaning attached to it. That’s why it feels less like restriction and more like self-care.

Could planetary food principles ever evolve into a structured branch like Ayurveda or Naturopathy?

Astro Dr. Virender Sahni’s Perspective:

Astrology has always guided agriculture, rituals and healing. If its food principles are studied, structured and documented, they could evolve into a recognised framework in the future, just as Ayurveda once did.

Dietician Pratibha Mahajan’s Perspective:

I truly believe so. Patients today want personalised nutrition, not one-size-fits-all diets. Ayurveda and Naturopathy became mainstream when they were systematised and explained scientifically. In the same way, if planetary food wisdom is structured and backed with data, it can definitely grow into a complementary health branch.

Do you see a future where lab reports and kundli reports are read side by side for a person’s food plan?

Astro Dr. Virender Sahni’s Perspective:

Yes, because both give valuable insights. A kundli highlights tendencies and long-term patterns, while lab reports show what’s happening right now. Together, they create a complete health picture.

Dietician Pratibha Mahajan’s Perspective:

This is exactly where I see the future of personalised health. Imagine lab reports showing borderline diabetes and at the same time, a kundli pointing towards weak metabolic balance. Both confirm the same risk, just from different angles. In Astro-Diet, we use both the science and the guidance of planetary tendencies to build food plans that feel personal, practical and effective. When people see their diet explained both scientifically and astrologically, they connect with it more deeply and that’s why the results last.

