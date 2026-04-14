New Delhi, India — The dream of publishing a book is one that millions of Indians carry - teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, students, homemakers, and professionals from every walk of life. What was once a complex and expensive journey is today a structured, professional, and accessible process. And at the center of this shift stands Astitva Prakashan, one of India's leading self-publishing companies, with over 8 years of experience and more than 5,000 books successfully published.

Self-publishing in India has grown into a powerful movement. Authors today have the freedom to publish their books on their own terms retaining full copyright, keeping 100% of their royalties, and reaching readers across India and around the world through major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Google Play Books. Astitva Prakashan makes this entire journey possible with a team of dedicated publishing professionals who handle every step from manuscript to market.

What Is Self-Publishing and Why Are Authors Choosing It?

Self-publishing a book in India is the process by which an author publishes their book independently, without going through a publishing house. The author owns the book completely, the content, the cover, the pricing, and all royalties earned from every sale. A professional self-publishing company like Astitva Prakashan handles all the technical and creative aspects of publishing, so the author can focus entirely on their writing.

Self-publishing gives authors the freedom to bring their book to market on their own schedule, without waiting for approvals or editorial committees. It is the preferred route for first-time authors who want a direct path to publication, for established professionals who want to publish on their own terms, and for writers across every genre who want to retain creative ownership of their work.

India's book market is growing rapidly, and so is the appetite for diverse voices and stories. Authors are increasingly choosing self-publishing not as an alternative, but as a deliberate and empowering choice, one that gives them control, speed, global reach, and the ability to build a long-term publishing career on their own foundation.

Astitva Prakashan — Eight Years, 5,000+ Books, One Clear Mission

Astitva Prakashan was established with a single, clear purpose: to make professional book publishing accessible to every writer in India. Over the past 8 years, that purpose has been fulfilled through a structured publishing process, a professional in-house team, and an author-first approach that has made the company one of the most recognised names in Indian self-publishing.

The company offers complete end-to-end publishing services like manuscript evaluation, professional editing, custom cover design, interior formatting, ISBN allocation, copyright support, printing in paperback and hardcover formats, eBook conversion, and worldwide distribution. Every author also receives access to a personal dashboard to track sales, royalties, and distribution performance in real time.

What sets Astitva Prakashan apart is not just the range of services — it is the consistency with which those services are delivered. Authors across India and worldwide have described their experience as smooth, professional, and transparent, with a team that takes their manuscript seriously and delivers on every commitment it makes.

Vikram Singh Thakur on Self Publishing in India

Vikram Singh Thakur, Managing Head and Founder of Astitva Prakashan, emphasised the publishing house’s commitment to nurturing aspiring writers. “Every manuscript we receive represents someone’s dream, and we treat it with the respect it deserves,” he said, highlighting the organisation’s author-centric approach. According to Thakur, Astitva Prakashan believes that behind every submission lies a story of passion, dedication, and courage, and the publishing team strives to honour that journey by giving each manuscript careful attention and professional guidance throughout the publishing process.

How to Publish Your Book with Astitva Prakashan

Astitva Prakashan follows a transparent and structured publishing process that guides authors from manuscript submission to global distribution. Authors begin by submitting sample chapters for editorial review, after which a formal publishing agreement outlines all services, timelines, and royalty terms. The manuscript then undergoes professional editing, followed by custom cover design, interior formatting, and the allocation of a free ISBN. Once finalised, the book is published in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats and distributed across major platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Kindle, Google Play Books, Apple Books, Kobo, and leading bookstores, reaching readers in over 150 countries. Astitva Prakashan also supports authors with marketing initiatives and ensures transparent royalty tracking, allowing authors to retain full earnings from their books.

Authors Who Have Published with Astitva Prakashan

The community of authors at Astitva Prakashan is as diverse as Indian writing itself. First-time authors publishing their debut novel. Professionals sharing decades of expertise in a non-fiction book. Poets, academics, spiritual writers, business leaders, and storytellers of every kind — all united by the decision to publish professionally and on their own terms.

Among the notable names who have published through Astitva Prakashan are Ugesh Sarcar, India's most celebrated mentalist and author; Dr Vaidehi Taman, a Forbes-recognised journalist, philanthropist, and author of seven books honoured by the World Book of Records; and Manojit Majumdar, a veteran business strategist and author with global experience across 40 countries. These are authors who chose Astitva Prakashan for their books — and many have returned to publish again.

The company has facilitated book launches at prestigious venues, including the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts under the Ministry of Culture, participated in the New Delhi World Book Fair, hosted open mic and book signing events at leading literary venues, and supported authors with international book launches. Publishing with Astitva Prakashan means joining a community of serious authors and a platform that actively works to increase the visibility of every book it publishes.

What Authors Say About Publishing with Astitva Prakashan

Authors’ trust in Astitva Prakashan is reflected in their experiences. Manojit Majumdar praises the company’s organised systems and professional team, even returning to publish his second book with them. Alendra Rana, author of The Master Who Ignited Millions, highlights the team’s professionalism, transparency, and dedication, while Jay Bothra describes them as cooperative and passionate about helping authors bring their ideas to life. Rajala Harshitha, who has published two books with Astitva Prakashan, calls the experience supportive and professional throughout. Such feedback reflects a consistent pattern built over eight years, contributing to the company’s strong reputation and 5.0 author ratings across feedback platforms.

Why Astitva Prakashan Is India's Most Trusted Self-Publishing Company

Authors choose Astitva Prakashan for five reasons that consistently come up across testimonials, reviews, and repeat publishing relationships. Full royalties, 100% of what the book earns, belong to the author, always. Complete creative control, the author decides the cover, the pricing, the content, and the title without interference. Affordable, transparent pricing built specifically for Indian authors, with no hidden charges at any stage. A dedicated publishing coordinator is assigned to every author from day one, providing updates and support throughout the process. And a long-term publishing relationship, Astitva Prakashan supports its authors not just for one book, but across their entire publishing career.

Your Book Deserves to Be Published

Whether you have a finished manuscript ready to go or a book you are still writing, Astitva Prakashan is ready to guide you through every step of the publishing process. Professional editing. Custom cover design. Free ISBN. Global distribution. Full royalties. And a dedicated team that treats your manuscript with the respect it deserves.

To begin your self-publishing journey, visit astitvaprakashan.com today.

About Astitva Prakashan

Astitva Prakashan is one of India's leading self-publishing companies, offering complete end-to-end publishing services including manuscript editing, custom cover design, ISBN registration, interior formatting, printing, eBook conversion, and global distribution. With 8+ years in business, 5,000+ books published, 4,000+ authors served worldwide, a professional team of 60+, and distribution across 150+ countries through all major platforms, Astitva Prakashan is rated 5.0 on Google and JustDial. Write with Passion. Publish with Confidence.

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