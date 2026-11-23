AlphaX, a high-performance on-chain cryptocurrency exchange committed to delivering a simplified, efficient and reliable trading experience, today officially announced that zero-fee trading is live for users in India, following its rollout in late October 2026. The launch brings to India an initiative that attracted more than 250,000 new registered users globally in the third quarter of 2026, and marks the country as a key market in the platform's next phase of growth.

Globally, AlphaX surpassed $1 billion in daily trading volume in Q3 2026 and serves users in more than 60 countries.

India's Mobile-First Investors

India ranks among the world's leading crypto adoption markets, with a user base projected to reach 123 million by the end of 2026, according to AlphaX, and growing quickly beyond the major metropolitan areas. AlphaX's zero-fee model is aimed at the country's cost-sensitive retail traders and at the mobile-first investors emerging across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

What Zero-Fee Trading Covers

Under the initiative, Indian users currently pay zero trading fees, as maker or taker, across all available spot, crypto futures and TradFi pairs, with TradFi covering perpetual futures that track stocks, gold, oil and indices. AlphaX combines centralised exchange performance with on-chain infrastructure through its Hybrid Exchange (HEX) architecture, and its MPC-based security framework is designed to prevent any single party from having unilateral control over user funds.

Education and Local Partnerships

Education is central to the India plan. AlphaX's global community network includes more than 1,000 KOL and affiliate partners across Telegram communities, YouTube finance channels and local crypto media. In India, the platform plans to partner with regional crypto educators and Hindi- and English-language content creators, hold community events across the country, and expand its educational resources and customer support for local users.

The platform itself is built with newer traders in mind. A demo trading mode lets users practise without committing capital, and AlphaX's copy trading feature allows them to follow experienced Lead Traders, selected on transparent performance metrics such as 30-day returns, win rate and Sharpe ratio, and to set their own investment size and risk parameters.

"India's young, mobile-first investors are looking for more cost-efficient access to a wider range of crypto and traditional financial markets," said an AlphaX representative. "Zero-fee trading lowers the cost of taking part, and our investment in local education is meant to help users in every region of the country make informed decisions."

AlphaX also plans to introduce additional features and campaigns, alongside a region-specific partner program tailored to the Indian market.

About AlphaX

AlphaX is a high-performance on-chain cryptocurrency exchange committed to delivering a simplified, efficient and reliable trading experience. Embedding the principle of "Alpha towards Excellence" into all aspects of the platform, AlphaX is dedicated to building a transparent and sustainable on-chain trading platform through an efficient experience and all-round security measures, unlocking more freedom in traders' financial lives. By combining acute market insights with a minimalist interaction philosophy, AlphaX transforms complex on-chain derivatives into accessible opportunities for the global trading community.

Media Contact

media@alphax.com

Access to AlphaX

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