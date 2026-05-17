Algoocean Technologies, a Mumbai-based software and digital solutions company, today announced the official launch of Saynize AI — a web-based platform purpose-built to deliver personalised video communication at an enterprise scale. The platform represents a significant step forward in how businesses engage customers, partners, and stakeholders through video, removing the production barriers that have historically made true video personalisation inaccessible to most organisations.

Using Saynize AI, businesses record a single master video and connect it to their existing customer data — from CRM platforms, ecommerce systems, or structured databases. The platform dynamically inserts viewer-specific information such as names, locations, products, and plan details into each video, rendering individualised versions in bulk. Every recipient receives a video that speaks directly to them, produced at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional personalised video workflows.

THE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Video is the highest-converting content format in digital marketing today, yet true personalisation at scale has remained out of reach for most businesses. Creating customised video messages manually for large audiences is time-consuming, resource-intensive, and operationally complex. As a result, most organisations have been forced to choose between personalisation and scale — until now.

Saynize AI is designed to eliminate that trade-off entirely. By connecting video generation directly with structured customer data, the platform makes it possible to maintain the impact of one-to-one communication while managing volumes in the thousands or tens of thousands.

PLATFORM CAPABILITIES

Saynize AI is fully web-based — no installation, no complex technical setup. Its workflow is built for speed and simplicity:

Upload a master video — Record one high-quality base video that serves as the personalisation template.

Record one high-quality base video that serves as the personalisation template. Connect your data — Seamlessly integrate with HubSpot, Salesforce, Shopify, and Zapier, or simply upload a structured CSV. Map essential fields—customer names, companies, or plan tiers in minutes or leverage our direct APIs for a fully custom data flow.

Seamlessly integrate with HubSpot, Salesforce, Shopify, and Zapier, or simply upload a structured CSV. Map essential fields—customer names, companies, or plan tiers in minutes or leverage our direct APIs for a fully custom data flow. Generate at scale — Saynize renders hundreds or thousands of unique personalised videos instantly — without additional production effort.

Saynize renders hundreds or thousands of unique personalised videos instantly — without additional production effort. Deploy across channels — Distribute via email, WhatsApp, or digital campaigns. Every recipient gets a video tailored specifically to them.

USE CASES ACROSS INDUSTRIES

Sales outreach: Prospect-specific video messages that drive significantly higher reply rates.

Prospect-specific video messages that drive significantly higher reply rates. Customer onboarding: Welcome videos customised to each user's plan, product, or purchase history.

Welcome videos customised to each user's plan, product, or purchase history. E-commerce campaigns: Post-order engagement videos referencing purchased products and customer details.

Post-order engagement videos referencing purchased products and customer details. Retention & renewal: Contextual video messages tied to subscription milestones and renewal timelines.

Contextual video messages tied to subscription milestones and renewal timelines. Partner & vendor networks: Customised videos referencing specific business names, locations, and details at volume.

Customised videos referencing specific business names, locations, and details at volume. Event invitations: Tailored video invites that stand out in crowded inboxes and drive attendance.

ENTERPRISE PROOF: SINTEX

Saynize AI has already been deployed in enterprise environments where personalised video at scale is a core operational requirement. For Sintex, Algoocean Technologies built a custom video generation portal enabling teams to enter a recipient's name and instantly produce a personalised AI-powered video on demand — with zero additional production overhead.

Sintex enterprise deployment — two personalised video outputs generated via Saynize AI

The deployment demonstrates the platform's capacity to serve large organisations with expansive partner or vendor networks — producing customised content that references specific business names, locations, and details at a speed and volume that traditional production methods cannot match.

“AI-powered video bridges automation and authenticity — helping brands scale without losing the human touch that drives real engagement.”

Saynize AI

ABOUT ALGOOCEAN TECHNOLOGIES

Algoocean Technologies is a Mumbai-based technology company specialising in digital platforms, software solutions, and automation tools for modern businesses. The company develops products that help organisations improve operational efficiency, digital communication, and customer engagement through innovative technology. Saynize AI is its flagship AI-powered platform.

EXPERIENCE SAYNIZE AI FOR YOURSELF

Enter your name and brand details — receive your own AI-personalised demo video on WhatsApp and email within 5 minutes. No waiting. No generic preview.

Book a Demo: https://saynize.ai

hello@saynize.ai +91 7262888851

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