Offshore 2.0 replaces resume driven outsourcing with structured offshore execution based on process control, review ready work, and delivery accountability.



Why this matters to CPAs, EAs, and accounting firm leaders right now? On March 15 and April 15, you do not have a sales problem, you have a delivery ceiling. Partners can sell, but work piles up in review loops, documentation is uneven across engagements, and last mile quality checks become fire drills. Your best people spend nights clearing comments instead of advising clients on planning, SALT exposure, or cash flow strategy. Offshore was supposed to help, yet too many attempts turned into random handoffs and missed deadlines. Accountably built Offshore 2.0 so you can add capacity without chaos, protect review time, and scale advisory and audit support with confidence.

What Accountably Offers:

Offshore 2.0 is a structure based operating model for U.S. accounting, tax, financial advisory, and audit support, not resume placement.

You get review ready work, turnaround SLAs, and workflow visibility, all inside your tech stack and templates.

Standards include SOP driven execution, multi layer reviews, structured workpapers, and documented handoffs.

Security is managed with SOC 2 aligned controls, role based access, zero local storage, and encrypted exchange.

Engagement options include Dedicated Offshore Talent, White Label Delivery Teams, and Build Operate Transfer units.

Scope spans U.S. compliance for 1040, 1120, 1120S, 1065, 990, SALT, CAS, payroll, controller support, consolidation, and audit support workpapers.





The delivery ceiling most firms hit

You are not struggling to win new clients. You are struggling to move files from prep to final without burning out reviewers or losing control of quality. Common barriers include:

Capacity spikes during peak season and uneven weekly load.

Partner time trapped in review instead of strategy and advisory.

Hiring delays and turnover that create recurring resourcing gaps.

Rising salaries and overhead that make expansion expensive.

Inconsistent workpapers that slow reviews and cause rework.

Missed deadlines that erode client trust and referral momentum.

Complexity across multi state entities, SALT, and constantly changing IRS guidance.

Advisory work that stalls because your team is buried in production.

Firms try offshore to solve capacity, then discover the real issue is control. Without standards, you get unstructured files, unclear ownership, and unpredictable turnaround. That is why delivery becomes the ceiling.

Introducing Offshore 2.0 by Accountably Offshore 2.0 replaces seat filling with a disciplined delivery system. Our U.S. led team integrates trained offshore professionals directly into your workflow, then enforces clear rules for how work moves, how it is documented, and how it is reviewed. You gain predictable output, not more supervision.

“Outsourcing promised efficiency but delivered chaos. Offshore 2.0 is the shift from labor to structure,” said Jugal Thacker, CPA, CA, CEO of Accountably. “This is the offshore model built for firms that refuse delivery uncertainty. Structure protects quality, and quality protects growth.”

We built this model over three years inside real firms before announcing it publicly. The result is an offshore operation that behaves like an extension of your practice, not a vendor you chase.

What changes with Offshore 2.0

You see live status, owner, and next action for every file.

Workpapers arrive review ready, with standardized naming and documentation logic.

Turnaround follows SLAs and a weekly production rhythm.

Escalations are flagged early, so deadlines do not slip quietly.

Continuity plans protect delivery if a team member is out.

“The offshore problem is not people. It is process. Accountably understands that deliverables must move through clear ownership and review structure,” said Tejas Paresh Lodaya, investor and partner to founders. “This is not outsourcing. This is delivery infrastructure for firms, and that is why I invested.”

Offshore 1.0 vs Offshore 2.0, a clear shift Table: Delivery model comparison

Offshore 1.0, resume based staffing Manual supervision needed Rework and deadline pressure Random file handoffs Execution hidden from firms

Offshore 2.0 by Accountably, structure based delivery Review ready work delivery Clean execution and predictable turnaround Controlled documentation flow Full workflow visibility



This is capacity with control, so you can focus partners on tax planning, advisory, and audit leadership, not perpetual review rescue.

How Offshore 2.0 works inside your firm

Structured onboarding for U.S. standards

Every professional we deploy is trained on U.S. accounting work, IRS workflows, and firm communication. Each person completes a three week delivery readiness framework that maps to your engagement types. We teach documentation logic, review note etiquette, and deadline accountability. Your team works inside your systems, your templates, and your client expectations from day one.

Delivery architecture built for control

SOP driven execution, consistent steps for bookkeeping, month end close, reconciliations, tax prep, SALT, CAS, and audit support tasks.

Structured workpapers, standardized naming, version control, and cross referencing so reviewers can move quickly and trust the file.

Multi layer review, preparer to senior to quality to final, which cuts partner time in review and reduces revision loops.

Turnaround SLAs, predictable delivery windows that match engagement complexity and seasonality.

Internal checklists, accuracy and completeness checks before anything lands in review.

Workflow visibility, live tracking and progress reporting for each engagement.

Escalation control, blockers surfaced early with clear owners and next steps.

Capacity planning, workload allocation based on utilization and skill, not guesswork.

Continuity plans, documented handoffs and backups so delivery does not stall when someone is unavailable.

Your tech stack, our discipline

Our teams work inside QuickBooks, Xero, UltraTax, CCH Axcess, ProConnect, Lacerte, Drake, Canopy, Karbon, TaxDome, Suralink, Jetpack, and more. We do not create new portals unless you ask. We standardize file logic so reviews are faster across the stack you already use.

What, how, and the wow for firm leaders

What, a structure based offshore model that produces review ready work for U.S. accounting, tax, advisory, and audit support.

How, trained teams embedded in your workflow with SOPs, layered reviews, documented handoffs, and measurable SLAs.

Wow, partners regain time for client strategy, advisory growth, ASC 842 and SALT planning, and audit leadership, while production becomes stable and predictable.

Security, compliance, and work integrity

Firms cannot trade risk for capacity. Accountably built security into the operating model.

SOC 2 aligned controls and NDA backed confidentiality.

Role based data access, least privilege as a standard.

Secure VPN and server protection, with audit logs and activity records.

Zero local storage and encrypted file exchange.

Background verified staff and U.S. client data integrity standards.

Compliance is built in for U.S. work:

S. GAAP aligned accounting and documentation practices.

IRS and state tax standards, including multi state returns and apportionment workflows.

Sales and use tax automation flows, exemption certificate management support.

Payroll, T&E allocations, and PBC tie outs for audit support.

Documentation and audit support readiness, with organized schedules and support.

Note, Accountably provides execution and support services for CPA firms, EAs, and accounting practices. Final sign off, attestation, and client facing conclusions remain with your licensed firm.

Work we support today Accounting execution

Month end close and reconciliations, cash, bank, credit card, loan, and intercompany entries.

AP and AR processing and cleanup.

Financial reporting packages and flux analysis.

Multi entity consolidation and eliminations.

Fixed asset schedules and depreciation.

GL reviews and adjustment entries.

Cash flow statements and controller support.

U.S. tax execution

1040 individual tax preparation.

1120 and 1120S corporate returns.

1065 partnership returns.

990 nonprofit filings.

State and local tax, registrations, filings, and apportionment.

Tax cleanup and review support.

Workpaper preparation for reviewer efficiency.

CAS, payroll, and audit support

Monthly financial packages, KPI snapshots, and preparatory analytics.

Payroll review, T&E allocations, year end tie outs.

Client onboarding, cleanup, and system normalization.

PBC lists, schedules, tie outs, and sampling support for audit teams under the direction of your licensed auditors.

Engagement models that scale with you Table: Engagement options and fit

Dedicated Offshore Talent Best for firms that need stable production capacity. Value, full time accountants and tax staff working in your workflow, aligned to your calendars and review cadence.

White Label Delivery Teams Best for firms scaling seasonal workload or compliance surges. Value, end to end pods with manager plus reviewers, built to hit agreed SLAs and quality checks.

Build Operate Transfer, BOT Offshore Unit Best for firms that want long term control of an offshore center. Value, your exclusive team and management, operated by Accountably, then transferred on a timeline you choose.



No short term band aids, no resume farming. You get real offshore execution.

The core principles behind Offshore 2.0

Structure over staffing, delivery starts with workflow design, not seat assignment.

Review ready work, standardized formats and documentation logic cut review time.

Turnaround discipline, SLA commitments and weekly production rhythm.

Visibility and ownership, every file has a status, owner, and next action.

Security and compliance, role based access and NDA alignment as a baseline.

From production stress to advisory and audit leadership

When your production is stable, partners can finally reclaim the time to lead tax planning, advisory roadmaps, and audit engagements. That is how firms grow margins without risking quality. You can expand SALT planning, entity restructuring, quarterly estimates, cash forecasting, and audit readiness, because the engine behind you is consistent and documented.

What firm leaders can expect in practice

Fewer revision cycles because documentation is clean and consistent.

Shorter partner review time because preparer and senior steps are complete.

Workload stability across the season because capacity is planned, not guessed.

Clients see fewer requests for the same documents, because support is organized.

Advisory opportunities open up because your best people are no longer stuck in review.

A quick story from the field In one regional multi state firm, partners were spending late nights clearing 1120S comments each week from February through March. The files were accurate, but the workpapers were inconsistent and the handoffs were unclear. We introduced SOPs, standardized workpaper naming, and a senior plus quality layer before partner review. Within one season, the same partners moved from firefighting to client planning meetings, while on time delivery improved and review notes dropped. The talent did not change, the structure did.

Quotes from leadership

Why now Demand for U.S. accounting, tax, advisory, and audit support continues to rise

While experienced hiring remains tight. Growing without delivery control is a risk to reputation, margins, and team health. Offshore 2.0 gives you a way to expand capacity and keep standards high, so your firm can scale without losing control of process or quality.

Call to action

If you are a CPA, EA, or accounting firm who wants capacity without chaos, ask for a sample SOP and a review ready workpaper example. You can also request a walkthrough of our SLAs and escalation rules. Reach out to the press contact below or visit our website to start a discovery call.

Services available now

Accountably supports bookkeeping, month end close, reconciliations, federal and state tax preparation for 1040, 1120, 1120S, 1065, and 990, multi state compliance and apportionment, payroll reconciliations, entity consolidation, controller support, audit support workpapers, and cleanup projects. Dedicated offshore teams and Build Operate Transfer models are available for firms scaling production and review capacity.

About Accountably

Accountably is a delivery first offshore partner for CPA firms, Enrolled Agents, and accounting firms in the United States. We build disciplined offshore teams that integrate into firm workflows and deliver review ready accounting, taxation, advisory support, and audit support using SOPs, workpaper standards, multi level review, turnaround SLAs, and workflow visibility. Accountably is leading the shift to Offshore 2.0, capacity with control for firms that cannot risk quality or compliance.

Notes

All services relate to U.S. accounting, U.S. taxation, financial advisory support, and audit support only. Accountably provides execution and support services. Final sign off, attestation, and client advice remain with your licensed firm. No claims in this release create an accountant client relationship.

