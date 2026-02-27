Abhishek Sinha's Journey To Build Jungle Safari India

Abhishek Sinha is a wildlife enthusiast living in Delhi. He was always interested in forests, wildlife, and protected natural sites in India since he was a young boy. He was always interested, not just occasionally or randomly. He took time to learn more about wildlife, the forest ecosystem, and how tourism operates in national parks. He was following news about wildlife, reading about conservation initiatives, and trying to learn how safari tourism operates in India. His interest in wildlife eventually became serious and purpose-driven.

Mr. Sinha was living in Delhi when he realised an important social shift. More people in big cities were becoming distanced from nature. The lifestyle in cities was becoming busier and more technology-oriented. Families were spending less time in forests and natural sites. Children were growing up without knowing anything about wildlife or nature. He thought that this distance from nature could lead to a lack of awareness about protecting forests and animals.

Abhishek Sinha began to think of a structured solution. He did not want to start a general travel agency that dealt with flights, beaches, and hill stations. He wanted to develop something exclusively related to wildlife tourism. He wanted to develop a professional platform that understood the rules of the forest department, the system of booking safaris, and the priorities of conservation. His objective was to develop a service that was organised, dependable, and specialised.

His vision was very clear. He wanted to connect city tourists with the protected wildlife areas of India in a smooth and legal manner. He wanted tourists to visit national parks without any confusion regarding the procedures. Around the year 2020, this vision was formalised. Jungle Safari India (JSI) was formally registered and began functioning as a wildlife tourism company.

Starting Of Jungle Safari India

In India, it is not always easy to book a wildlife safari. Each national park has its own set of rules. Permits for safaris are issued via government-controlled online websites. The availability is limited and keeps changing rapidly, especially during peak tourist seasons. Each national park has different zones, vehicle requirements, guide arrangements, and entry procedures. Many tourists find these processes confusing. They may not know how early to book, which zone to select, or how to make the final payment on government-controlled websites.

Abhishek Sinha analysed these issues very carefully. He understood that many people were interested in travelling to wildlife destinations, but chose not to because the booking process seemed complicated. Foreign tourists had even more difficulties, including language differences, time zone differences, and unfamiliar rules. Even Indian tourists sometimes had difficulties due to a lack of information or last-minute unavailability.

However, instead of leaving the tourists to deal with these issues on their own, Mr. Sinha came up with the idea of Jungle Safari India as a safari help service. The idea of JSI was organised. The company provided all the necessary information regarding the zones available, the time of the safari, the documents needed, and the cancellation policy. It also educated the tourists on the difference between a canter and a gypsy safari.

Additionally, it informed them about the closure of the parks during the monsoon season. This organised system eliminated any mistakes in the booking process and confusion. It is because of this organised system that the tourists were able to plan their wildlife adventure without having to worry about the formalities. This was the start of JSI. The company gained the confidence of both local and foreign tourists due to its clarity and reliability.

Conservation-Focused Tourism Approach

As per Abhishek Sinha, tourism is not only about travelling or doing business. He thinks that tourism should also help in the conservation of forests. Jungle Safari India practices tourism in a manner that is aligned with conservation. This means that all activities are carried out in accordance with the rules and regulations provided by the forest department. Eco-tourism, if properly regulated, can help in the conservation of forests. Regulated tourism helps in creating a monitoring system inside the forest.

Safari vehicles run on designated routes with guides who are trained. There is also a record of visitor entries. This helps in discouraging illegal activities such as poaching and cutting down trees in an unauthorised manner because there is constant movement and surveillance in the forest area. Mr. Sinha makes sure that JSI carries out all its activities in a completely legal manner. Safari permits are booked from government websites. There are no shortcuts taken. Guests are also briefed about the rules of the park before they visit.

This responsible attitude helps to ensure that the business activities of the company do not disturb the ecological balance. Rather than adding to the pressure on the forests, responsible tourism helps to sustain employment for local communities. It provides employment for trained drivers, naturalists, hotel staff, and employees of the forest department. According to Abhishek Sinha, when tourism adds economic value to the local communities, it helps to enhance the incentive to preserve the habitats of wildlife. Jungle Safari India does not encourage irresponsible behaviour like pursuing animals for taking pictures or breaking park rules.

Strategic Base In Delhi

The headquarters of Jungle Safari India is situated in Delhi. This site is of great significance to the company. Delhi is one of the biggest entry points for foreign and domestic tourists visiting India. It has a large international airport, rail connectivity, and national highways connecting various states.

Mr. Sinha chose Delhi as the operational hub because it is easily accessible to the significant wildlife spots. From Delhi, tourists can proceed to Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. These states are home to some of the most famous national parks and tiger reserves in India.

The fact that JSI is located in Delhi makes it easy to organise travel arrangements. Communication with clients is quicker. Organising airport pickups and transfers becomes easy. Clients who arrive in Delhi can easily start their journey to see wildlife without much hassle. It is also easy to organise logistical arrangements. Since most of the safari tours begin or end in Delhi, it becomes easy to organise bookings and arrangements from one place.

Focus On Major Wildlife Regions In India

Jungle Safari India has a clear regional approach. The company does not target all the national parks in the country. Instead, it targets specific regions of wildlife expertise. This approach enhances their operational expertise.

In the Northern part of India, the company targets Jim Corbett National Park. This is one of the oldest national parks in India and is very famous for its tigers and biodiversity. The park has various safari areas and a developed tourist infrastructure. Also in the north-eastern part, you can find Kaziranga National Park, which is famous for rhinos. JSI helps tourists understand the zones, entry points, and seasonal changes in these national parks.

In Central India, the company works extensively with several major tiger reserves. These include national parks like Ranthambore, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Tadoba, Pench, Panna, Satpura, & Kuno, etc. Ranthambore is known for visible tiger sightings and historical ruins inside the park. Kanha is recognised for structured conservation management. Bandhavgarh has a high density of tigers. Tadoba has become popular for frequent wildlife sightings in recent years.

In Western India, Jungle Safari India operates in Gir National Park, which is the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion. This park has strict regulations to protect its unique lion population. Booking procedures and entry rules here differ from tiger reserves, and specialised knowledge is required.

In Southern India, JSI also focuses on parks like Nagarahole, Bandipur, and Periyar. These parks are located in the Western Ghats and are part of the protected green zones called Biosphere Reserves.

By concentrating on these specific regions, JSI has developed strong familiarity with zone divisions, safari categories, park closures, accommodation networks, and seasonal patterns. This depth of knowledge reduces errors and improves planning accuracy for guests.

Education And Ethical Wildlife Practices

According to Abhishek Sinha, wildlife tourism should also involve education. Many tourists visit national parks without proper knowledge of forest regulations. This lack of knowledge may result in disturbances to animals and potential dangers to tourists. Jungle Safari India arranges qualified naturalists and guides who give knowledge to tourists during jungle safaris. The guides provide knowledge about animal behaviour, the balance of nature, and conservation initiatives.

They also brief tourists about safety protocols. Tourists are advised about the importance of silence during animal sightings, avoiding sudden movements, and not feeding animals. They are warned not to dispose of plastic or other trash within the boundaries of national parks. They are also advised to sit in their seats in safari vehicles and follow the driver's instructions at all times.

Mr. Sinha thinks that education is a preventive measure. If tourists are aware of the importance of wildlife, they will be more cautious about following regulations. Education leads to a long-term commitment to conservation initiatives. By maintaining proper communication and conducting briefings before the safari, JSI practices good behaviour.

Expansion From Booking Service To Complete Tour Operator

During the initial stage, the primary activities of Jungle Safari India were related to the facilitation of safari bookings. But as the demand grew, Abhishek Sinha decided to modify the business model in an organised manner. Many tourists asked for assistance not only with respect to safari bookings but also for staying and travelling. To cater to the requirements of the tourists, JSI decided to partner with eco-lodges and wildlife resorts that were situated close to the major national parks.

The selection of these resorts was done on the basis of their reliability, proximity to the national parks, and adherence to environmental rules. This enabled tourists to stay in trusted resorts that were situated close to the entry points of the national parks. The company also started providing local transportation services. Airport pickups, railway station pickups, and hotel to park transfers were also included in the travel plans of the tourists.

JSI is currently providing complete wildlife travel packages. The packages include safari permits, accommodation, and transportation. The guests are provided with organised travel schedules, confirmations, and guidelines. This comprehensive approach eliminates confusion and provides consistency in service delivery. The company has developed from a safari booking facilitator to a complete wildlife tour operator.

The development has been systematic and organised. Abhishek Sinha has remained focused on his objectives during the development stages. His initial objective of linking people to India’s protected forests in a legal and responsible manner is still the company’s guiding principle. Mr. Sinha is still working towards improving the standards of wildlife tourism. Jungle Safari India is still developing with organised planning, adherence to rules, and awareness of conservation.

