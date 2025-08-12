Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?

There is a perception that the youth today are taking up yoga more and more. However, the interest in yoga is not new. Young people have always been drawn to it. The difference today is that young people practising yoga are getting more media attention. Otherwise, it has always been part of the culture. It is the young who have always started yoga, not the old, so I wouldn't consider this a new phenomenon. That said, because of the publicity and coverage, perhaps more people are taking it up now than ever before.

Youth is that segment of humanity still in the making. They have not yet become completely conceited or lost. They may be developing prejudices, but not fully formed ones. They are more alive than anyone else. Spirituality is life — pure life — so naturally, youth will be the first to reach for it. Spirituality is about awakening you, so it is only natural that young people are drawn to it.

Spirituality is about liberating your life — freeing you from your limitations. Young people value freedom more than anyone. What does freedom mean? It means there is nothing compulsive in your life. Whether the compulsions are internal or external, any compulsion is a bondage. One who aspires to rise beyond these compulsions is a free person; one who is enslaved to them is not. Which young person would not value a way or a method to become free? Everyone would.

What Can Spirituality Give To Youngsters?

Youth means abundant energy. In terms of sheer energy, what a young person can do cannot be matched at any other stage in life — neither a child nor an old person can match it. But unbridled energy without stability and direction can be dangerous and destructive.

When a person is young, their stability determines how much they can use their body and intelligence to build a life. Only those who are stable can use their qualities and talents to the fullest. Without stability, talent and ability will go to waste — youthfulness will go to waste.

The most important thing that needs to happen for youth is that they become meditative. Whether they are in academics, vocational training, or simply pursuing their own paths, a little more stability would allow the energy of youth to be used for their own well-being and that of others. Without it, that same energy can become destructive. Before youth take charge of the country, the world, or business, it is vital that they learn to manage themselves.

The whole process of yoga is the science of inner management. You create an inner space where being blissful, joyful, and peaceful is your natural state — not something dependent on external events. Then your life is no longer a pursuit of happiness; it becomes an expression of it.

Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, visionary and author.

[The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.]