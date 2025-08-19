Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students

— By Gaurav Batra

For many Indian students, studying abroad is more than an academic decision. It's tied to ambition, hope, and the desire to grow through new experiences. But turning that dream into reality isn't always straightforward. Students often face delays, incomplete information, and unexpected hurdles. Interest in overseas education is rising, yet without a reliable system, the process becomes harder — sometimes overwhelming. At times, it feels less like planning and more like taking a gamble.

A System That Works in Silos

The core problem lies in how fragmented the system is. The journey involves students, parents, agents, banks, universities, and government departments, but rarely in coordination. Families are often left without clear guidance on finances or documentation. This gap leaves room for unregulated agents and consultants who promise “guarantees” in exchange for hefty fees.

Securing loans is equally difficult. Endless forms, back-and-forth communication, and uncertain timelines pile on stress. And that's before students even leave. Foreign universities and embassies frequently change rules without warning, whether about paperwork or visa conditions, leaving students to deal with the fallout.

When Things Go Wrong

This fragmented approach is more than frustrating; it carries real consequences. In 2023, many students applying for F-1 visas to the US couldn't even secure appointments after systems crashed. Some lost scholarships or were forced to defer admissions. The next year, delays in UK acceptance letters meant students booked last-minute flights at exorbitant prices. In 2025, Canada abruptly cut back post-study work permits, catching students unprepared.

If such issues continue, more students may drop out, while others risk being stranded abroad without the resources to cope. Confusion also opens the door to fraud, from forged documents to fake test scores. If the situation doesn't improve, India could lose talent, students who never return, or who never get the right start overseas.

What Other Countries Have Gotten Right

Some countries have made simple yet effective reforms. In the UK, the UCAS platform allows students to apply to multiple universities through a single portal, making timelines easier to manage. In Australia, counsellors must disclose their commissions for transparency. Nigeria uses blockchain to verify documents and curb fraud. Brazil requires banks to process student loans within two weeks. Small steps, but they bring predictability to the process.

Where India Stands

India has made progress, though unevenly. Agreements with countries like France and Australia have expanded opportunities. Some fintech lenders now link documents with DigiLocker, speeding up procedures.

A few universities have started helping students prepare before departure. But gaps remain. There is no centralised platform to track visa updates or loan status.

In smaller towns, even booking an English proficiency test seems like a Herculean task. Most importantly, there is still no national policy to guide Indian students abroad. Support exists, but it's scattered and reaches only a fraction.

Everyone Has a Role to Play

Real change requires accountability across the board. Students need to plan early and rely only on credible, verifiable sources. Parents must demand full disclosure of all costs, including living expenses. Consultants and EdTech platforms should operate transparently, publishing their service charges and success rates.

The Road Ahead

Studying abroad should not feel like a leap into the unknown. Today's students are ambitious and globally connected, but the systems supporting them must evolve. What's needed is a clear framework that reduces confusion and builds trust. With the right reforms, this difficult journey can transform into a confident and empowering one, unlocking the true potential of India's future global citizens.

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.]