Updated BMW iX1 LWB: What's New?

BMW has given its iX1 LWB an update with more options for the colours as well as the interiors. The new dual tone upholstery looks more luxurious than the current version and gives more options.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

For BMW, its iX1 LWB has been one of its best selling cars and its best selling EV. The iX1 LWB was launched at the Auto Expo and comes with a 204 bhp electric powertrain with a single motor. The range on offer is 531km per charge with the high-voltage lithium-ion battery being placed in the floor along with a capacity of 66.4 kWh.

New Exterior And Interior Options

Now, BMW has given it an update with more options for the colours as well as the interiors. In terms of the exteriors, iX1 LWB has new colour options with the new one being Night Dusk Blue, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Skyscraper Grey.

The interior meanwhile has a new Veganza Castanea upholstery choices, crafted from sustainably sourced vegan leather. There is also a new 3D stitching pattern that's been added. The new dual tone upholstery looks more luxurious than the current version and gives more options.


Updated BMW iX1 LWB: What's New?

Pricing And Market Strategy

The price for the iX1 LWB is Rs 49.9 lakh and it's much lower than other EVs especially in the entry level luxury space. The X1 is available with a long wheelbase only for the electric version and this has been a masterstroke of sorts and also assembling it in India which helped in enabling the price to be more competitive.

The iX1 LWB with this colour adds more options for now and the interior gets more premium while the pricing remains the same being under Rs 50 lakh.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
BMW BMW IX1 LWB
