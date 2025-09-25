Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Skoda Octavia RS Coming To India- How Much Power Will It Have?

The Octavia RS was shown at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and there it was one of the highlights while previous generations have been successful in terms of being a performance car.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Skoda is bringing back the Octavia RS in India to celebrate 25 years of the brand. The new Octavia RS will have 2.0-litre TSI engine which develops 265hp and 370nm. The gearbox is a 7-speed DSG unit and the 0-100 km/h time is 6.4 seconds while reaching an electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph. The Octavia RS was shown at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and there it was one of the highlights while previous generations have been successful in terms of being a performance car.

Now, with the brand confirming that pre bookings for the car would be open on 6th October, the other big question is the price as well as the positioning of the car. The new Octavia RS would be imported into India and would be available in limited volumes. It is a niche model but would be more of a brand halo product considering how even the first generation Octavia RS was launched in India.


We will get to know the prices on 17 October while deliveries will start from November. The RS isn't just about a big engine as it is about sportier styling inside out plus the overhauled dynamics too. The RS will enter the sports sedan segment in India but it wont have many rivals at its expected price point. We can expect a few units to be imported into India at the start and maybe we can get more allocation. The Octavia RS has been around in India for a long time but now returns in its latest generation avatar although within a much more premium look plus more power as well.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
