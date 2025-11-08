New 2025 Skoda Octavia RS First Drive Review, Features And Interior

Skoda has a legacy in sedans and its first car was the Octavia after all. Now, the Octavia is back as an RS, but it is already sold out too. So what's special about this car? We drove it to find out more.

The RS is the aggressive version of the Octavia and looks like it, with an all-black grille, 19-inch wheels, and a different bumper design. It is low too (ground clearance could be an issue) and has a sporty stance with the twin exhausts. But the Octavia is a big car as well, which means road presence is high. Colours include this lovely Mamba Green, while more sober colours are available too.





Inside Skoda Octavia And Its Features

Inside, you get a massive touchscreen that packs in many functions, while climate control is also kept there. There is a suede finish, and the sport seats are what you expect from a fast car. The seats offer massage but do not have a cooling function.









Other features include a 360-degree camera, an 11-speaker audio system, Matrix LED lighting, and more. There is no sunroof though. Space is really good for tall passengers at the back, and the boot is massive too.





Performance And Practicality

The RS gets a 2.0-litre TSI petrol with 265 hp and a standard 7-speed DCT. It is a front-wheel-drive car, but the electronics mean that the understeer is cut and it puts down the power well. It is easy to drive fast, and you are being put in the driver’s seat with the engine sounding loud enough, with pops and crackles from the exhaust.

It is a big car too but feels small and agile, while the performance is plenty to put a smile on your face. The Octavia RS, though, is currently sold out, which means you can’t buy it, but another allocation is coming.





The RS looks great, is a practical sedan, and comes with the proper performance expected from a sports sedan. Being an import, the new RS is much more expensive now at ₹49.9 lakh, but again, as a practical sedan with a lot of performance, there isn’t much choice out there.