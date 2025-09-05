Maruti Suzuki Victoris Price In India: 11 Lakh Starting?

While the Maruti Suzuki Victoris was revealed yesterday and all of the details were shown. One big element has not been revealed and it is the price. Maruti Suzuki will reveal the pricing of the Victoris soon but we can guess that it will be starting from Rs 11 lakh. This will mean that it will just about undercut the Grand Vitara and its chief rivals in the compact SUV space too.

The Victoris will come with a standard 1.5l smart hybrid petrol engine and it will have a manual gearbox for the base variant. The other options will include an automatic gearbox for the 1.5l while there is also an AWD option which also has an automatic gearbox on offer too. Plus there is a CNG version and the flagship Victoris would be the strong hybrid powertrain. That comes standard with an automatic gearbox. Despite having more features than the Grand Vitara, the Victoris will be cheaper.





Plus it is sold via the Arena sales outlets instead of Nexa where the Grand Vitara is sold though. At Rs 11 lakh starting, the Victoris will be priced alongside it's rivals and Maruti Suzuki could also price other variants aggressively. Expect the top-end hybrid to be priced at Rs 20 lakh. The Victoris would be the first full hybrid SUV that would be sold via Arena sales outlets. The Victoris comes with features not soon on previous Maruti Suzuki SUVs like ADAS, Dolby Atmos, powered handbrake and more. With aggressive pricing, Maruti Suzuki will look to double it's SUV sales