Virgo Daily Horoscope (22 November, 2025): A Day Of Careful Planning And Health Focus

Collaborate effectively at work while prioritising health and safety. Family and professional balance is crucial.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (November 22):

The day brings steady and meaningful progress, strengthened by collaboration and teamwork in your professional environment. Colleagues are likely to extend valuable support, helping you achieve shared goals with greater ease. By maintaining open communication and a cooperative mindset, you ensure a smooth workflow and build stronger, more reliable professional relationships.

Health requires mindful attention, as minor concerns may affect your overall comfort and energy levels. Exercising caution while travelling or using vehicles is advisable to avoid unnecessary risks or accidents. Engaging in religious or spiritual activities with your family can uplift your emotional well-being, strengthen unity, and create a sense of inner peace. This shared time fosters deeper bonding, encourages reflection, and brings a calming balance to the day’s responsibilities.

Students and learners should focus on refining their habits and behaviours to achieve desired results. Laziness or distraction may hinder academic progress, so conscious effort is needed to maintain consistency. Balancing work responsibilities, health awareness, and family involvement allows for a productive, harmonious, and fulfilling day. By staying mindful of both practical and emotional needs, you create an environment conducive to personal growth and success.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
