Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (29 August, 2025): Career Progress, Financial Gains, And Cherished Bonds

Virgo Daily Horoscope (29 August, 2025): Career Progress, Financial Gains, And Cherished Bonds

Virgo enters a promising phase marked by professional rewards, strengthened relationships, and renewed energy for personal and academic growth.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (August 29):

Virgo natives move into a highly favorable phase where challenges begin to ease and progress takes center stage. Teachers dealing with transfer-related difficulties will find long-awaited relief as obstacles clear, opening the path to smoother transitions. Health remains vibrant and energetic, enabling greater focus on both personal goals and professional commitments. For entrepreneurs managing cyber cafés, notable financial gains are expected, bringing growth and stability to business ventures.

Students preparing for competitive exams are encouraged to stay consistent with their hard work, as perseverance will yield positive outcomes in the near future. On the personal front, love partners will express their affection in thoughtful and special ways, strengthening the emotional bond and bringing happiness to relationships. A chance meeting with an old friend adds warmth and nostalgia, reminding Virgo individuals of cherished past connections while creating new memories.

Career advancements also come to the forefront, especially for those working in the press, as an increment in salary brings well-deserved recognition and financial security. Altogether, this phase blends professional achievements, improved financial standing, personal joy, and renewed social connections, leaving Virgo individuals feeling confident, inspired, and ready to embrace fresh opportunities.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Election 2025
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother; Congress Cries ‘Diversion’
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget