Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroScorpio Horoscope (21 September, 2025): Guard Your Health And Be Mindful In Financial Decisions

Scorpio Horoscope (21 September, 2025): Guard Your Health And Be Mindful In Financial Decisions

Health challenges and financial risks may arise. Keep transactions cautious and focus on wellbeing to prevent setbacks and maintain balance.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)

Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (September 21):

Periods of restlessness and health issues may affect energy and focus, creating challenges in both personal and professional areas. Seasonal ailments could impact not only individual wellbeing but also affect the health of family members. Paying attention to diet, daily routines, and proper rest will play a major role in preventing discomfort and improving resilience.

On the professional front, caution is required before making major financial transactions or entering into large-scale agreements. Without careful examination of documents and commitments, unexpected losses may occur. Taking time to review every detail will save unnecessary complications. Even small oversights in contracts or deals can bring significant setbacks, so mindfulness and thoroughness are crucial.

In the family environment, a dip in respect or strained relationships could be noticed. These may be connected to disagreements or changes within the household, including potential relocation. Embracing patience, communication, and empathy will help reduce conflicts and restore calm.

Although this period may appear challenging, it provides valuable lessons in slowing down, protecting health, and practising caution in financial matters. Prioritising stability and long-term security over immediate gains will lead to more positive outcomes.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 20 Sep 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Scorpio Horoscope Today Scorpio Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Scorpio Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Studying Impact Of Proposed US H-1B Visa Curbs: MEA
India Studying Impact Of Proposed US H-1B Visa Curbs: MEA
India
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
'Biggest Enemy...': PM Modi Stresses Self-Reliance Amid Trump's H1-B Visa Move, Tariffs
South Cinema
Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 At 71st National Film Awards
Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 At 71st National Film Awards
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind vs Pak Super 4 Match
Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind-Pak Match
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget